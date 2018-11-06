Farmers and artisan markets regroup for the winter in Boise

Looking for the perfect holiday food, wines and gifts just got easier as Boise’s two farmers and artisan markets have launched their holiday editions. You can hit them both on Small Business Saturday, on Nov. 25. The local shopping continues with more markets that will feature Treasure Valley artists, artisans and specialty food makers.
- The Boise Farmers Market’s holiday Indoor Winter Market will set up shop at the American Linen Building, 516 S. 8th St., Downtown Boise, with more than 50 vendors. You’ll find winter greens and produce from gourds to nuts, regional flavors such as Oregon cranberries, maple syrup and more. Also, holiday decor, locally raised meats, food carts and more. If you’re nuts for fruitcake, the market holds a baking contest on Dec. 9. The winter market goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until Dec. 22.
- The Capital City Public Market gets distilled into its Holiday Market that fills The Grove Plaza, 850 Front St., in Downtown Boise with more than 100 vendors. From Main to Front streets, you’ll find winter produce, including Waterwheel Gardens’ Snake River walnuts, breads from Gaston’s Bakery, a selection of gifts, including leather good from Lapinel Ats, crafts, holiday decor, and Idaho wine and beer. This year, the food court will feature specialty soups and chowders from Mountain Goat Foods, Amina’s African Sambusas, holiday tamales from Garcia’s Tex-Mex Grill and Chimney Cake pastries. It all goes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 15.
More holiday shopping
- The annual Wintry Market takes over JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise, with dozens of indie Idaho artisan crafters and artists, specialty food makers and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 17-18. You can get a jump on things at the ticketed VIP pre-sale event, 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 16. The $20 ticket includes appetizers, a no-host bar, giveaways and deals. You’ll get a visit from Ballet Idaho’s “Nutcracker” kids and can do hands-on craft projects. Plus a selection of local food and wine.
- The Buy Idaho First Thursday Holiday Market will feature official Buy Idaho products from 4-9 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Linen Building, 1402 Grove St. It also includes local brews and wine, live music and a visit from Santa Claus from 5-7 p.m.
Comments