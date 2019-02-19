2019 Internship information for the Idaho Statesman in Boise

When Dick and Tom Reynolds left Portland with a printing press in 1864, they thought they were going to the mining boom town of Idaho City to open a newspaper.

But Boise co-founder Henry Chiles Riggs had other ideas. He met the brothers at the Grand Ronde River and spent the day riding alongside their ox-drawn freight wagon, making the case for them to set up shop in Boise. Like a modern-day business recruiter, Riggs promised the brothers the support of advertisers in the growing business community.