Boise State falls to the Ducks 62-50 at home

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup blocks Oregon forward Paul White in the first half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State guard RJ Williams steals an Oregon pass on the run in the first half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice and the Broncos didn’t have an answer to Oregon in the second half after winning the first period. The Broncos fall to 5-8 this season with a 62-50 home loss to the Ducks Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State’s bench cheers a 3-pointer in the first half against Oregon Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Pat Dembley drives to the hoop against Oregon forward Francis Okoro in the second half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Derrick Alston is fouled by Oregon’s Ehab Amin in the second half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Zach Haney scrambles for a loose ball with Oregon’s Victor Bailey, Jr. at midcourt during the second half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard RJ Williams finds a gap in the Oregon defense for two points in the second half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard RJ Williams fights for an offensive board against Oregon Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Justinian Jessup hits a two-point shot in the second half against Oregon Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Oregon guard Victor Bailey, Jr. scores easily off of the Ducks’ full court pressure on Boise State in the second half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Zach Haney takes a shot over Oregon’s Francis Okoro in the first half Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
