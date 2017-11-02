Revenge denied: Bishop Kelly football can’t slow Skyline, ending season early

After playing in four straight state championship games, the Bishop Kelly High football team won’t reach a fifth.
The No. 3-ranked Knights fell 40-14 to No. 2 Skyline on Thursday night in the 4A state quarterfinals, Bishop Kelly’s earliest exit from the playoffs since 2012.
In a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship game at Pocatello’s Holt Arena, Bishop Kelly and Skyline entered halftime tied at 14. But the Grizzlies (8-2) blanked Bishop Kelly (8-3) in the second half to run away.
Skyline held Bishop Kelly’s vaunted rushing attack to 95 yards, racked up 380 rushing yards of its own and scored 33 unanswered points after falling behind 14-7 late in the second quarter.
Quarterback Dylan Bialas led Skyline with 114 yards and two TDs on the ground, and he threw for 76 yards and another score. Lukas Hermann ran for another 125 yards on 10 carries for the Grizzlies.
With their ground game shut down, the Knights turned to Carter Wahl, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 116 yards and a TD. He ran for a TD, but Skyline also intercepted him twice.
Defending state champ Skyline advances to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of Friday’s game between Sandpoint (3-6) and Middleton (7-3).
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
SKYLINE 40, BISHOP KELLY 14
Skyline
7
7
14
12
—
40
Bishop Kelly
0
14
0
0
—
14
First quarter
SKY — Kyler Morgan 3 run (Analee Cortez kick), 3:08
Second quarter
BK — Logan Hibbs 53 pass from Carter Wahl (kick good), 10:12
BK — Wahl 1 run (kick good), 3:52
SKY — Caleb Mayes 25 pass from Lukas Hermann (Cortez kick), 2:56
Third quarter
SKY — Dylan Bialas 2 run (Cortz kick), 8:14
SKY — Easton Taylor 10 pass from Bialas (Cortez kick), 1:20
Fourth quarter
SKY — Bialas 65 run (kick failed), 7:09
SKY — Cruz Taylor 46 run (kick failed), 3:52
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Skyline: Kyler Morgan 20-95, Dylan Bialas 11-114, Lukas Hermann 10-125, Cruz Taylor 1-46. Bishop Kelly: Cameron Foley 12-46, Khalil Forehand 6-20, Carter Wahl 6-29.
PASSING — Skyline: Bialas 8-18-1 76, Hermann 1-1-0 23. Bishop Kelly: Wahl 15-25-2 116.
RECEIVING — Skyline: Caleb Mayes 5-62, Hermann 1-11, Morgan 2-14, Easton Taylor 1-10. Bishop Kelly: Logan Hibbs 3-99, Connor Wittmuss 2-25, Brenner Adams 1-15.
