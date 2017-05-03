Boys High School Basketball

May 03, 2017 7:09 PM

Rocky Mountain grad EJ Boyce transferring out of San Jose State basketball program

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Rocky Mountain High grad EJ Boyce (2014) has transferred to NCAA Division II Saint Martin’s in Olympia, Wash., for his junior season.

Boyce, the son of former Boise State assistant Ed Boyce, played in 21 games last season for San Jose State after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho. He averaged 13 minutes and 3.9 points a game for the Spartans while shooting 39-percent behind the 3-point line.

Saint Martin’s coach Alex Pribble told The Olympian Boyce gives the program a knockdown shooter.

“I think he’s more athletic than people give him credit for,” Pribble said. “What he does at an elite level is knock down shots. He’s done it everywhere he’s been.”

The 6-2, 175-pound Boyce holds Rocky Mountain program records for career 3-pointers (167) and 3-point percentage (46.6).

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston

Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston 0:57

Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston
Rocky Mountain wins the 5A boys basketball title with win over Centennial 0:43

Rocky Mountain wins the 5A boys basketball title with win over Centennial
Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state 1:04

Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

View More Video

Sports Videos