Rocky Mountain grad EJ Boyce transferring out of San Jose State basketball program

Rocky Mountain High grad EJ Boyce (2014) has transferred to NCAA Division II Saint Martin’s in Olympia, Wash., for his junior season.
Boyce, the son of former Boise State assistant Ed Boyce, played in 21 games last season for San Jose State after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho. He averaged 13 minutes and 3.9 points a game for the Spartans while shooting 39-percent behind the 3-point line.
Saint Martin’s coach Alex Pribble told The Olympian Boyce gives the program a knockdown shooter.
“I think he’s more athletic than people give him credit for,” Pribble said. “What he does at an elite level is knock down shots. He’s done it everywhere he’s been.”
The 6-2, 175-pound Boyce holds Rocky Mountain program records for career 3-pointers (167) and 3-point percentage (46.6).
Saint Martin's University and @SMUSaints_MBB welcomes E.J. Boyce to the Saints Family! Can't wait to see you in red and black! pic.twitter.com/pAv74Y3ntG— SMUAthletics (@SMUSaints) May 2, 2017
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
