Scouting reports on all 48 teams in the boys basketball state tournaments

Before the high school boys basketball state tournaments tip off Thursday around the Treasure Valley, check out the breakdowns of each team below supplied in a partnership between the Idaho Statesman and media outlets throughout the state.
While you’re at it, survey the state brackets in every classification here.
CLASS 5A
BOISE BRAVES
Record: 18-5
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Manny Varela, second season
Players to watch: G Paul Pennington, jr.; W Lucas Centeno, jr.; P Andrew Theobald, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 1997, when it finished third. … Varela, a former Borah assistant, has built Boise in the Lions’ image, holding opponents to a classification-low 44.5 points per game. … 1-5 vs. teams in the 5A state tournament. … Pennington leads the 5A SIC in scoring and enters state averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals. … Centeno (11.0 ppg, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists) is an athletic threat equally capable of shooting from outside and dunking on the break. … Has won five state titles, the last in 1986. … Last reached the finals in 1991.
BONNEVILLE BEES
Record: 14-10
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: John Tucker, third season
Players to watch: G/F Dillon Sorensen, jr.; C Kehari Harrigfeld, sr.; G Coleman Clayton, sr.
Notes: Reached state for the first time since 2014. … Took third place at the 2014 4A state tournament. … Last state title was in 2003 in 4A. … Sorensen leads the Bees with 14.5 points per game and a 52.8 field goal percentage. … Harrigfeld averages 7.1 rebounds per game, and Sorensen averages 6.4.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Record: 15-10
State seed: District Three fourth-place finisher
Coach: Josh Aipperspach, second season
Players to watch: G/F Delveion Jackson, sr.; G Brooks King, sr.; G Jaydon Clark, sr.
Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Jackson (14.7 ppg, 8.5 rebounds) has verbally committed to a full-ride scholarship from UC Davis. … Can heat up behind the 3-point line with King (16.5 ppg, 42 percent 3-point shooter) and Clark (9.6 ppg, 50 percent 3-point shooter). … Five players average seven or more points per game. … 2-5 vs. teams in the 5A state tournament. … Won two titles, the last in 2003. … Last state trophy was in 2011, when it finished second.
LEWISTON BENGALS
Record: 13-8
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Jayson Ulrich, third season
Players to watch: F Trystan Bradley, sr.; F Colton Richardson, sr.; F Braeden Wilson, jr.; G Riley Way, sr.
Notes: Second straight trip to state. ... Bradley stands 6-foot-8. ... Beat its first opponent, Mountain View, last year. … Preseason favorite in IEL. … Upset third-ranked Post Falls for the district title. … Richardson, a quarterback, has signed with Idaho football.
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 21-1
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Bill Hawkins, 29th season
Players to watch: G Jaxon Edelmayer, sr.; F Nate Webb, sr.
Notes: Lost to Highland in last year’s 5A state title game. … Averages a 5A-best 69.6 points per game. … Hasn’t lost to an Idaho team all season. The one loss was 68-64 at Sky View, Utah, on Jan. 3. … Last state title was in 2011 in 4A. … Last 5A title was in 2007.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Jon Nettleton, 12th season
Players to watch: G Cam Howard, sr.; F Jalen Galloway, jr.; F Juan Aguilar, sr.
Notes: At state for the fifth time in seven years. … Returns four starters after going two-and-out at state last year. … 2-3 vs. teams in the 5A state tournament. … Offense is led by Howard (18.1 ppg), who shoots 41.5 percent behind the 3-point line. … Features two 6-6 forwards in Galloway (13.2 ppg, 8.6 rebounds) and Aguilar (10.8 ppg, 6.0 rebounds). … Won its only state title, appeared in its only championship game and captured its last state trophy in 2011.
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 18-3
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Mike McLean, 10th season
Players to watch: G Jake Pfennigs, jr.; G David Bourgard, jr.; G Tanner McCliment-Call, jr.
Notes: After missing out last year, Trojans are back at state for the eighth time in 10 years under McLean, including a stretch of seven straight trips from 2009-15 … The follicly blessed Pfennigs is averaging 17.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and he is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range. … Has just one senior on the roster (guard Cameron McKeown), and he comes off the bench. The Trojans start three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Record: 23-1
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Dane Roy, sixth season
Players to watch: F Kolby Lee, sr.; PG Kobe Terashima, sr.; F Tyler O’Donnell, jr.
Notes: At state for the fifth year in a row. … Two-time defending state consolation champ. … Has won 22 straight games. … Outscoring opponents by an average of 20.8 points. … Only loss came to Utah’s Timpview on Dec. 1. … 6-0 vs. teams in the 5A state tournament. … Lee (16.9 ppg, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks) has signed a full-ride scholarship with BYU. … Terashima has a hand in everything, averaging 10.9 points, 6.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … Never won a state title and reached only championship game in 2013.
CLASS 4A
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Ryan Kerns, third season
Players to watch: G Max Rice, jr.; G Bronson King, sr.; G Jacob Russell, sr.; PG Dan Sabala
Notes: Qualified for state for the fifth year in a row and eighth time in nine years. … Is the two-time defending state runner-up, losing to Preston in ‘16 finals and Rigby in ‘15. … Uses a five-guard lineup to push the pace and ramp up its defensive pressure. … Averaging a classification-best 65.0 points per game. … Rice (18.2 ppg) is the son of Boise State coach Leon Rice. … The 6-1 Russell led the 4A SIC with 7.1 rebounds per game. … Won two state titles, the last in 1998 at the 3A level.
BURLEY BOBCATS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Jack Bagley, 15th year
Players to watch: G Ryan Bagley, jr.; F Coty Hackett, sr.; F Ace Christiansen, sr.
Notes: Won 12 of past 13 games. … Won each district tournament game by double-digits. … Three frontcourt players are all 6-3 or taller, led by the 6-7 Hackett. … Ryan Bagley acts as both scorer and distributor.
JEROME TIGERS
Record: 15-10
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Joe Messick, 10th year
Players to watch: G Logan Geist, sr.; G Alex Clegg, sr.; G Tyler Cook, sr.
Notes: Making first state tournament appearance since 2012. …Tallest rotation player is 6-1, but it likes to spread the floor and shoot 3s. … Experienced team with nine seniors. … Geist shoulders a heavy scoring load at 17.4 points per game and hits 37 percent of his threes. … Geist recently cracked the 1,000-point club. … Cook and Clegg score 9.4 and 8.6 points per game, respectively.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS
Record: 12-12
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Howard Hart, third season
Players to watch: F Sawyer Storms, sr.; G/F Cooper Peterson
Notes: Won its first district title since 2011 and its first at the 4A level after dropping down from 5A this season. … Last state title was in 1988 in 5A. … Won three straight games and six of eight, including a 47-39 victory over No. 1-ranked Preston for the district title. … Storms averages 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 16-8
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Alex Maxwell, first season
Players to watch: F Caden Stevenson, sr.; F Reece Robinett, sr.; G David Kofoed, sr.
Notes: In state for the third year in a row. … Won the 4A SIC regular-season title. … Only losses in 4A have come to Bishop Kelly (0-3 vs. the Knights). … Stevenson led the team this season in both scoring (10.3 ppg) and rebounds (5.5). … Robinett and Kofoed added 9.9 and 6.8 ppg, respectively. … Won its only state title in 1965 at the 2A level and last reached the finals in 2004.
MOSCOW BEARS
Record: 8-11
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Josh Uhrig, second year
Players to watch: G Glen Gosse, sr.; F Hunter Pickard, sr.; G Cooper Stephens, jr.
Notes: Moscow is making its first state tournament appearance since 2014 ... The Bears have not won a tournament game since 2013 (lost to Rigby in the title game) ... Gosse leads the team in scoring, averaging more than 12 points per game ... Snapped seven-game losing streak by winning back-to-back Inland Empire League games to qualify for state.
PRESTON INDIANS
(Defending champ)
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Tyler Jones, seventh season
Players to watch: P Brayden Parker, jr.; G Derek Wadsworth, jr.; G Britten Atkinson, jr.
Notes: Lost to Idaho Falls in the district championship game. … Offense runs through junior post Brayden Parker, who is averaging a double-double (16.8 ppg, 10.3 rebounds). … No. 1-ranked Indians have a short bench, but there is no shortage of talent. … Strong guard play compliments Parker's play in the post.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
Record: 18-7
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Ryan Lundgren, second season
Players to watch: G Nick Fitts, sr.; G Jordan Moran, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2010. … Dropped back to the 4A level this season with the opening of Ridgevue. … Was one of four teams to defeat District Three champ Bishop Kelly. … Fitts, who was the 2A WIC player of the year last year at Melba, transferred and averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 assists and three rebounds per game this season while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers and starting every game. … Moran also started every game this season, averaging 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. … Won three state titles, the last in 2008 at the 5A level.
CLASS 3A
GOODING SENATORS
Record: 14-11
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Chris Comstock, first year
Players to watch: G Bryson Comstock, sr.; G Tyler Visser, sr.; F Shawn Pamplona, jr.
Notes: Making first state tournament appearance in 31 years. … After starting the year 5-10, won nine of past 10 games. … Beat second-seeded Buhl twice in District Four finals to make the state tournament. … Comstock, also a perennial all-state wide receiver, leads the team with 16 points per game and adds four rebounds and three steals. … Visser, who was also an all-state quarterback, adds 14 points and three assists.
KELLOGG WILDCATS
Record: 18-2
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Jeff Nearing, first season
Players to watch: F Toby Colburn, sr.; G Chase Jerome, jr.; G Tyler Gibbons, jr.
Notes: At state for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in six years. The Wildcats went two-and-out last year … Kellogg’s only losses were to Freeman (Wash.) and 4A Moscow … Colburn was named the Intermountain League’s MVP … Nearing is a former Bonners Ferry High star.
PARMA PANTHERS
(Defending champ)
Record: 13-10
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Scot Garrick, second season
Players to watch: F Payton Pinz, sr.; F Braydon Jensen, so.; G Jared Nielsen, so.
Notes: Just like last season, Parma squeaked into state after a mediocre regular season. The Panthers upset Fruitland in the District Three second-place game after losing to it three times previously. … Pinz averaged a double-double this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. … Jensen was the team’s leading scorer at 15 ppg, while Nielsen was close behind at 14 ppg.
SHELLEY RUSSETS
Record: 20-6
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jim Kolsen, second season
Players to watch: G Brennon Wattenbarger, sr.; G Adam Driscoll, sr.; F Brady Hollist, sr.; F Jack Thompson, jr.; F Mason Price, jr.
Notes: Fifth straight 3A state tournament appearance. … Last state title was in 2009. … Runner-up in the 2013 state tournament and third place in 2015. … Won 12 straight games this season before falling to Sugar-Salem in the district semifinals.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 17-3
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Robert Coombs, 24th season
Players to watch: P Clancy Thomas, jr.; G Porter Baldwin, sr.; G Bridger Truman, sr.
Notes: Second consecutive trip to the state tournament. … Won the consolation final last year. … Two of three losses came to state qualifiers Sugar-Salem and Shelley. … Enters tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … Thomas is the team's leading scorer. … Last state title came in 2013.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, fourth season
Players to watch: G Hayden Wood, sr.; F Parker Miller, sr.; F Chandler Pincock, sr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2014, when they won the consolation championship. … Won four straight games and and seven of eight. … Beat No. 2-ranked Shelley twice for the district title. … Last state title was in 1994.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
Record: 13-8
State seed: District One runner-up
Coach: Michael Scott, first season
Players to watch: G Brayden Menti, sr.; G Brenden Jessen, sr; P Colton Counts, jr.
Notes: Timberlake is at state for just the second time since the school opened in 1998. The Tigers went two and out in 2013 under Tony Hanna, who just completed his first year as coach at Coeur d’Alene. Through a quirk in the scheduling, combined with a snowout, Timberlake played just one game in a stretch of 37 days between Dec. 20 and Jan. 27.
WEISER WOLVERINES
Record: 21-1
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Brad Adolfson, fourth season
Players to watch: W Alberto Sanchez, sr.; G Bridger Bumgarner, sr.; G Braden Bumgarner, so.
Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … Enters on a 13-game winning streak with its only loss coming to 4A Caldwell during a holiday tournament. … Sanchez (17.6 ppg, 4.8 rebounds) and Bridger Bumgarner (14.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.6 steals) shoulder the load offensively. … Did not play a home game for more than a month due to severe winter weather. … Won its only state title in 1995 and reached the finals only one other time in 2011.
CLASS 2A
BEAR LAKE BEARS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District 5 champ
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, ninth season
Players: G Avery Carlsen, jr.; P Matthew Humpherys, sr.; P Hayden Peterson, jr.; G Houston Peterson, jr.
Notes: Returns to state for the first time since 2012, when school was 3A. … Lost to 3A state qualifier Shelley (twice) and 2A qualifier Ririe (once). … Undefeated in conference play. … Have won 13 games in a row. … Offense runs through Carlsen.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 9-14
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Jacoby Fox, first year
Players to watch: G/F Keegan Duncan, so.; G Trey Smyer, jr.; G Trey Ramsey, sr.
Notes: Won two-team district tournament over Wendell. … Won just one game all year last year. … Duncan leads a young team that features just two seniors on the roster.
FIRTH COUGARS
(Defending champ)
Record: 16-10
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Scott Adams, 13th season
Players to watch: F Levi Adams, sr.; F Damon Folkman, sr.; G Will Park, sr.
Notes: Three-time defending 2A state champions. … Won eight state titles in program history, including seven of the last 10. … One of two teams to beat No. 1-ranked Ririe this season (the other is Bear Lake). … Won five of last seven games (both losses were to Ririe). … Adams is tied with Elliott Anderson for the most state titles (seven) by a boys basketball coach in Idaho history.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 9-14
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Bob Lenz, 19th season
Players to watch: F Eli Bangerter, sr.; G. Justin Trappett, jr.; C. Scott Orr, sr.
Notes: Back at state for the fourth straight year. … Still made the tournament despite losing 2A WIC Player of the Year Nick Fitts to Vallivue and losing three or more games in a row on three different occasions this season. … Entered its six-team district tournament as the fifth seed, but pulled upsets over Marsing and Cole Valley Christian, the regular-season champ, to complete its unlikely run back to state. … Lone state title came in 2011.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TROJANS
Record: 15-10
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Randy Brothers, fifth season
Players to watch: G Joshua de Jong, sr.; G Griffin Carson, jr.
Notes: At state for the third straight year. … Won four out of five games and three in a row, including knocking 2A WIC regular-season champ Cole Valley Christian out of the district tournament. … Coming off a 12-point win over Grangeville in the state play-in game. … de Jong is the only player on the roster that has been to state all three years and averaged 12 ppg this season. … Carson was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16 ppg. … Only state title came in 1996 in the 1A classification.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 12-10
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Mark Van Weerdhuizen, ninth season
Players to watch: G Cody Fernley, sr.; G Riley Harris, sr.; G Lah Say, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2013, when it finished second. … Won seven straight games, including last week’s district championship, its first since 2013. … Harris was the team’s leading scorer this season with 13 ppg. Harris was one of eight players to score in double figures this season for the Pilgrims, including Fernley and Say, who averaged 9 and 6 ppg, respectively. … Only state title came in 1993.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 22-2
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Eric Torgerson, fourth season
Players to watch: G Andy Bowden, sr.; C Matthew Johnson, sr.; F Michael Ure, so.
Notes: Reached state for the first time since 2004. … Ended Firth’s 10-year district title streak. … Only state title in program history was in 1990. … Johnson leads the team in points (13.3), rebounds (7.1) and field-goal percentage (63.6). … Ure adds 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 53.5 percent from the field. … Bowden averages a team-high 5.8 assists per game.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 12-4
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, third season
Players to watch: G Jake Sieler, sr.; P Kiefer Gibson, sr.; P Brady Martin, sr.
Notes: Several of these Lumberjacks helped St. Maries win its first state football title last fall … Third straight trip to state for the ‘Jacks, who were third in 2015.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
AMBROSE ARCHERS
(Defending champ)
Record: 18-5
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Jay Hughes, first season
Players to watch: G Ethan Christianson, jr.; G Jaxon Hughes, sr.
Notes: At state for the fourth year in a row. The only year it missed as a full IHSAA member was 2013. … Has earned a state trophy in each of its previous three trips — championship in 2015, consolation in ‘14 and runner-up in ‘13. … Winner of three straight district titles. … Won 14 of its last 16 games with the two losses coming to the 1A Division I No. 1-ranked team (Lapwai) and the 1A Division II No. 1-ranked team (Dietrich). … Christianson (19.6 ppg) and Hughes (18.0 ppg) form a potent one-two punch, but Jack Roberts (9.4 ppg) and Paul Yenor (8.9 ppg) keep defenses honest. … Hughes, a two-time second-team All-Idaho pick, is a four-year starter and Jay Hughes’ son.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 19-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 10th season
Players: G Payton Lloyd, sr.; F Daxx Jorgensen, jr.; F Jacob Aufdemorte, sr.
Notes: Beat Raft River in play-in game to earn state berth. … Lost in third-place game at state last season. … Lloyd is a high-volume scorer who fills up the stat sheet. … Undefeated against 1A DI teams from Idaho. … Last title came in 2003 as a 2A team. … Enters state on five-game winning streak.
HORSESHOE BEND MUSTANGS
Record: 16-9
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Tivon Miller, second season
Players to watch: PG Gavin Miller, jr.; F Quade Renfro, so.; G Michael Osorio, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2012 and the fifth time in the program’s 26-year history. … Never won a state trophy, going a combined 3-8 in four previous trips to state. … Won nine of its last 11 games. … Miller leads the Mustangs in scoring (20.7 ppg), rebounds (8.3), assists (5.5) and steals (3.0). … Three players (Miller, Renfro and Osorio) average 12 or more points per game.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 21-1
State seed: District Two runner-up
Coach: Bob Sobotta, first year
Players to watch: G Ivory Miles-Williams, sr.; F Emmit Taylor, jr.; G Payton Sobotta, soph.
Notes: Finished second in each of the last two state tournaments. ... Had 21-game win streak snapped by Prairie in the District Two championship game. ... Ranked atop the state media and coaches polls at the conclusion of the regular season. ... Miles-Williams, the Whitepine League Player of the Year, leads the team in rebounds (8), assists (5) and is second in points (16) behind Taylor (20).
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 18-4
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Kevin Chaffee, first year
Players to watch: F Patrick Chmelik, sr.; G Hunter Chaffee, jr.; G Tyson Schlader, sr.
Notes: In search of their third state title in four years (won in 2014 and ‘15) … Ranked fourth in the state media and coaches polls at the end of the regular season. ... Handed top-ranked Lapwai its first loss of the year in the District Two tournament championship. ... Chmelik and Chaffee each average better than 11 points a game.
RIVERSTONE OTTERS
Record: 17-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Eric Chapman, sixth season
Players to watch: G/F Dedi Seme, sr.; F Jack Goltry, sr.; G/F Sam Cole, sr.
Notes: First team in school history to qualify for state since becoming a full IHSAA member in 2010-11. … Basketball is the only boys sport offered at the private east Boise international baccalaureate school. … Chapman’s career includes working in media relations and as a video coordinator with the Golden State Warriors in the 1980s, assistant coaching in the CBA and setting up the Idaho Stampede as the director of player personnel. … Won nine in a row before losing to Ambrose in the District Three championship. … Semi (20.0 ppg, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists) can, and has, played all five positions and is the program’s leading career scorer at 1,027 points. … Goltry averages 9.9 points and 9.4 rebounds, and Cole averages 8.8 points.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 16-6
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Brian Hardy, fifth year
Players to watch: C Zane Mussmann, so.; F Ben Christensen, jr.; G Jamin Fenton, sr.
Notes: Knocked off top-seeded Oakley in District Four finals. … Led in the middle by the 6-4 Mussmann and a bevy of strong guards around him. … Lost five of eight games in the middle of the year before rattling off two wins over Oakley and a win over third-seeded Raft River.
WILDER WILDCATS
Record: 11-11
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Juan Colunga, first season
Players to watch: G Fabian Blanco, sr.; G Isaiah Renteria, jr.; P Ezequiel Vargas, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2011. … Seeded ninth in the 12-team District Three tournament before a string of upsets, including a shocking win over second-seeded Liberty Charter. … Continued its Cinderella run in the state play-in game, knocking off Genesee 40-37. … Blanco, the lone senior, scored 12.5 ppg this season. … Renteria added 7 ppg, while Vargas was the team’s leading rebounder (7 per game). … Won four state titles, its last in 1998.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
BUTTE COUNTY PIRATES
Record: 18-7
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jake Hansen, third season
Players to watch: G Landen Gamett, sr.; F Connor Berrett, jr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2014 (in 1A Division I). ... Won the 2013 1A Division I state title. … Won seven of last nine games this season.
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Dick Simpson, 15th year
Player to watch: G Hayden Wayment, jr.; F Derrick Baird, sr.; G Houston Hennefer, jr.
Notes: Simpson has made the state tournament in 14 of his 15 years as head coach at Carey. … Started the year 1-5, then won 14 of its last 18 games. … Led by high-scoring guard Wayment and the 6-3 Baird. … Typically has a size advantage over 1A opponents.
COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS
Record: 13-5
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: JC Tucker, first season
Players to watch: W Braden Nichols, fr.; PG Brett Rosengrant, jr.; F J.T. Mahon, sr.
Notes: Defending runner-up qualified for state for the third year in a row. … Seeded second at district after two regular-season losses to Salmon River, then pulled the upset over Salmon River to win its third straight district title. … Three players average double figures in scoring: Nichols (13.3 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), Rosengrant (11.9 ppg) and Mahon (11.8 ppg, 7.5 rebounds). … Never won a state title, finishing second twice in 2016 and 2004.
DEARY MUSTANGS
Record: 17-4
State seed: District Two runner-up
Coach: Gordon Heath
Players to watch: SG Seth Winter, sr.; PG Jalen Kirk, jr.
Notes: First state tournament appearance since 1998. ... Finished the year with a 9-1 league record. ... Winter and Kirk average a combined 38 points and 22 rebounds per game.
DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
(Defending champ)
Record: 22-1
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Wayne Dill, 15th year
Players to watch: G Garrett Astle, sr.; G Kaden Tew, sr.; C Slade Dill, jr.
Notes: Spent entire season as state’s top-ranked 1A Division II team. … Lone loss was Dec. 30 at Oakley. … Outscored opponents by an average margin of 24.7 points per game. … Deep team with interchangeable parts. … Loves to play an up-tempo style. … Scored 65 or more points in 16 games.
GENESIS PREP JAGUARS
Record: 18-4
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Marsell Colbert, third season
Players to watch: G Jonny Hillman, so.; PG Junior Williams, jr.; P Stephane Manzi, sr.
Notes: The private Christian school took third last year in its first season as a full IHSAA member. … Hillman is the lone returning starter. … Hillman averages 16.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals; Manzi 14.9 points and 8 rebounds; Williams 11.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals. ... Of the Jaguars’ four losses, one came at 5A Coeur d’Alene, two at a tournament in Phoenix which featured 5A and 6A teams, and one was a one-point loss at defending Washington 2B state champ Northwest Christian.
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 15-5
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Morgan LeBlanc
Players to watch: PG Blake Marker, sr.; C Wyatt Hardin, sr.; SG Cody Taylor, sr.
Notes: After a loss to open the season, the team bounced back with a 14-game win streak. … Hardin leads the Tigers with an average of 19.1 points per game. ... Marker averages 4.9 assists per game.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 16-6
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Scott Lish, fifth season
Players to watch: P/W Spencer Permann, jr.; G Rodney Parrish, jr.; P/W Ridge Farr, sr.
Notes: Returns to tournament for fourth season in a row. ... Won consolation final last year. … Three-year varsity starter Permann leads the team. ... Undefeated in conference play. ... Totaled two wins over state qualifier Butte County.
