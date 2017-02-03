Sea of blue and gold — Meridian wins Stinky Sneaker for 6th year in a row

Tie-dyed tutus, walls plastered with posters and canvas sneakers hanging from every surface.
The 12th annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry game between the Mountain View and Meridian high school boys basketball teams brought its traditional kaleidoscope of school spirit Friday. And for the sixth year in a row, Meridian walked away with the Treasure Valley’s most pungent rivalry trophy — a ratty, scuffed-up Chuck Taylor sneaker.
Mountain View won the game 79-61. But the Warriors’ fans earned the Stinky Sneaker, awarded by judges to the most raucous, rowdy and rambunctious crowd.
“They listen to the crowd, to the cheers and how rowdy everybody is,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said. “It’s all based on sportsmanship and overall school spirit.”
