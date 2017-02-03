Boys High School Basketball

February 3, 2017 11:31 PM

Sea of blue and gold — Meridian wins Stinky Sneaker for 6th year in a row

By Michael Lycklama

Tie-dyed tutus, walls plastered with posters and canvas sneakers hanging from every surface.

The 12th annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry game between the Mountain View and Meridian high school boys basketball teams brought its traditional kaleidoscope of school spirit Friday. And for the sixth year in a row, Meridian walked away with the Treasure Valley’s most pungent rivalry trophy — a ratty, scuffed-up Chuck Taylor sneaker.

Mountain View won the game 79-61. But the Warriors’ fans earned the Stinky Sneaker, awarded by judges to the most raucous, rowdy and rambunctious crowd.

“They listen to the crowd, to the cheers and how rowdy everybody is,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said. “It’s all based on sportsmanship and overall school spirit.”

SEE HOW MERIDIAN WON THE STINKY SNEAKER IN THE VIDEO BELOW

Inside the Stinky Sneaker rivalry between Meridian, Mountain View

The Meridian and Mountain View boys basketball teams played their Stinky Sneaker rivalry for the 12th time Friday night. Here's how the rivalry got started and what it means to both schools.

 

Boys High School Basketball

