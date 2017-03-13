Centennial High’s Williams named Gatorade Idaho girls hoops player of year

On the heels of winning the 5A state championship, Centennial High’s Tori Williams was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Monday.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard and 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.
Williams scored a game-high 15 points as the Patriots beat Eagle 40-37 in the state championship game, their first win over the Mustangs in four tries.
“Tori Williams is the most competitive player I have ever coached,” Centennial coach Candace Thornton said. “It does not matter if it’s a drill, practice or game, she refuses to lose.
“More than once this season, she came over to me at the bench, looked me in the eye and said, ‘We are not losing this game.’ Every time I believe her, and every time she has been right, including in the state championship.”
Williams has signed to play for Utah beginning this fall.
