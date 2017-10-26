With a reach of 10 feet, 4 inches, she can hit a volleyball hard enough to knock you out

More Videos 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause 0:52 The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:05 Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:53 Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:51 Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime 1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar Megan Yett of Nampa Christian High is the top high school volleyball player in Idaho. She gained notoriety in the volleyball community as a freshman when she knocked out an opposing player with a shot. (Video courtesy of Idaho Crush) Megan Yett of Nampa Christian High is the top high school volleyball player in Idaho. She gained notoriety in the volleyball community as a freshman when she knocked out an opposing player with a shot. (Video courtesy of Idaho Crush) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

