Skyview High junior wins Gatorade Idaho volleyball player of year award

Junior Dani Nay led Skyview to its first state championship in October, and on Tuesday she accomplished another first for the Hawks when she was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Idaho Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter recorded 519 kills, 296 digs, 60 service aces and 39 blocks as Skyview went 41-3, culminating with a 25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over Idaho Falls in the 4A state championship match.
“Nay is a go-to player in crunch time, and she always performs,” Emmett coach Dana Williams said. “She has a high kill percentage, she plays great defense and she crushes the ball like a giant, while only being about 5-foot-10.”
Nay, who is verbally committed to Weber State, also was named the 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments