IHSAA finalizes pitch count limit, adds swimming as sanctioned sport

Beginning this spring, high school baseball pitchers in Idaho will be limited by a pitch count instead of innings.
The Idaho High School Activities Association finalized a new pitch count limit at a board meeting Tuesday in Boise.
The National Federation of State High School Associations instructed all 50 states to establish pitch counts this summer. The criteria approved for varsity pitchers includes some changes from the IHSAA’s first reading in September, notably a lower pitch limit early in the season:
▪ A maximum of 110 pitches in a game for a pitcher. A pitcher will be allowed to finish a batter if they hit the maximum limit during an at-bat, but must exit the mound after the hitter.
▪ A pitcher cannot throw three consecutive days no matter how many pitches they have combined to throw the previous two days.
▪ For the first 30 days following the first practice, pitchers are limited to: 1-28 pitches (0 days rest), 29-49 pitches (1 day rest), 50-70 pitches (2 days rest), 71-88 pitches (3 days rest)
▪ After the first 30 days, pitchers are limited to: 1-35 pitches (0 days rest), 36-60 pitches (1 day rest), 61-85 pitches (2 days rest), 86-110 (3 days rest)
▪ Each game must be recorded with the opposing team, noting the names of each pitcher and how many pitches each pitcher threw in the game. Schools will use MaxPreps to record their total pitches. Any school not entering the information within the mandated time frame will be placed on restriction from the playoffs.
SWIMMING JOINS IHSAA RANKS AS SANCTIONED SPORT
Swimming will make the transition from club sport to an IHSAA-sanctioned activity beginning in the 2017-18 school year after the proposal was approved as a final reading.
Jones said details regarding the number of schools, events included and when the season will start will be addressed at the IHSAA’s board meeting in January.
The club sport currently runs during the fall with three classifications — 5A, 4A and 3A-1A.
Comments