Boise, Skyview boys, Bishop Kelly girls soccer win state titles

The Boise High boys soccer team topped Coeur d’Alene 3-1 on the Vikings’ home field Saturday to win their fifth 5A state championship in the past 10 years.
“What set this one apart is everyone on the team contributed this week,” Boise coach Mike Darrow said. “Some of the guys that don’t get the goals or the assists stepped up huge and were super instrumental in what we did.”
Senior Nick O’Connor, who moonlights as the kicker on Boise’s football team, set up all three goals for the Braves (16-3-1) on Saturday. He found Kaden Baratcart on a through ball for a 1-0 halftime lead, then delivered a cross to Will Slattery in the second half that Slattery volleyed home.
Coeur d’Alene (10-2-5) cut the lead to one with 15 minutes to play, but Nolan Strauss put the game away three minutes later off a throw-in from O’Connor.
“He was instrumental today, for sure,” Darrow said. “He played great. The third game of the weekend as an outside mid(fielder) is pretty rough as far as being tired.”
The state championship adds to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season crown the Braves won earlier this season. They also finished second at district.
“I think it was pretty special this year because our league, the SIC, was so balanced,” Darrow said. “The top six teams were really right there with each other. To make it through the regular season, do well at district and finish it off at state means a lot.”
CENTENNIAL 4, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: Manasse Mbuyi scored twice and set up two more goals as the Patriots (16-3-2) finished third at the 5A tournament.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, LAKE CITY 0: Tate Wilson had a goal and an assist to lead the Mavericks (14-4-3) to the consolation trophy.
GOLDEN-GOAL BICYCLE KICK CLINCHES SKYVIEW TITLE
First-year program Ridgevue mounted a run worthy of a Hollywood movie to reach the 4A state championship. But Skyview (16-3-2) answered with its own fairy-tale ending for a 4-3, double-overtime victory in the 4A boys soccer state championship at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Junior forward David Slemmer chested down a throw-in from Juan Leon in the 92nd minute at the edge of the 18-yard box, then unleashed a bicycle kick that found the side netting for a state championship-clinching golden goal.
“I’ve never seen him do it before in his life,” Skyview coach Shawn Pelton said. “He’s just a very fundamental, get-the-job done kid. He took it from his chest and I was like, ‘Is he really going for the bicycle? Oh my God!’ ”
The walk-off strike capped a back-and-forth game that saw Ridgevue (11-9-3) take a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. Skyview rallied with three straight goals from Omar Sosa, Braden Lungren and Arturo Perez until Ridgevue sophomore Eduardo Esquivel tapped in a free kick from the other side of midfield in the 79th minute to force overtime.
But Slemmer’s final strike allowed Skyview to hoist its second state title in the past three years.
CALDWELL 2, BLACKFOOT 0: Jesus Lechuga scored and set up Danny Cuevas’ goal as Caldwell (15-2-5) took third place in 4A.
WEISER 4, WENDELL 0: The Wolverines (18-2-2) rebound from a first-round loss to win the 3A consolation trophy.
BISHOP KELLY GIRLS HANG ANOTHER BANNER
A first-half blitz of three goals in seven minutes propelled Bishop Kelly to a 3-1 win over Sandpoint in the 4A girls soccer championship in Idaho Falls, clinching the Knights (20-2-0) their seventh title since the Idaho High School Activities Association began sponsoring the state tournament in 2000.
Gonzaga commit Aubree Chatteron scored twice by taking on and beating the Sandpoint (8-6-5) defense one-on-one. Cam Coyle also scored off a corner kick from Evelyn Elwer.
The victory is the 20th straight for Bishop Kelly, which opened the season with losses to 5A state qualifiers Boise and Timberline before running the table and outscoring its final 20 opponents 112-8.
“Honestly, I think it’s just committing to playing quality soccer,” first-year coach Madison Collins said. “We’re a very possession-based, fast-paced team. We never strayed from that even if we were down or tied.”
112-8 Scoring margin for the Bishop Kelly girls soccer team during its 20-game winning streak, which the Knights capped off with the 4A title Saturday
Bishop Kelly didn’t reach the finals last season, ending a streak of five straight appearances in the state championship. Collins hopes this year’s run is the beginning of another string of titles for the Knights.
“I hope we’re getting back to being BK,” Collins said, “and they have a couple more coming at them the next few years.”
SKYVIEW 1, WOOD RIVER 0: Emily Joyner stopped five shots for the shutout and to clinch Skyview (14-6-2) the 4A consolation trophy.
ROCKY GIRLS FALL ON PENALTIES
A year after losing the 5A state title on penalty kicks, Lake City (14-3-2) converted all five of its spot kicks to edge Rocky Mountain 5-4 on penalties and earn its second state championship in the IHSAA era.
Rocky Mountain (16-4-2) junior defender AJ Reed scored the equalizer on a penalty kick early in the second half, sending the game to overtime and eventually penalties at 1-1. But Reed led off the penalty kicks by firing a shot off the crossbar, a miss that proved to be the difference.
TIMBERLINE 0, CENTENNIAL 0: The Wolves (14-3-3) edged Centennial 7-6 in sudden-death penalty kicks in the 5A third-place game.
WEISER 4, MARSH VALLEY 2: Liz Perez netted a hat trick to lead the Wolverines (20-2-0) to the 3A third-place trophy.
