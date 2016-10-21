Mountain View girls, Rocky boys win district cross country

Boise sophomore Eve Jensen won her second straight 5A District Three girls cross country title, but the race didn’t end up being anything like she anticipated.
Friday’s meet at Eagle Island State Park was supposed to be the first time Jensen and Mountain View freshman Lexy Halladay competed head-to-head in high school, but Halladay ended up dropping out midway through the race.
That left Jensen without any challengers, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 31.70 seconds and nearly 40 seconds ahead of second place.
“Yeah, it is a bummer,” Jensen said. “I wanted to see how it would have ended up if she could have finished.”
Halladay, who was battling the flu, was taken by ambulance to the emergency room, where she was given IV fluids. Jenn Halladay, Lexy’s mom, said her daughter was feeling better Friday evening and they were hopeful she’d be healthy in time for next Saturday’s state meet in Pocatello.
The Mountain View girls won the team title despite the loss of their No. 1 runner. The Mavericks finished with 49 points, holding off defending state champion Eagle in second with 71. Rocky Mountain was third (106), Boise fourth (112), Meridian fifth (120) and Capital sixth (149) to round out the state team qualifiers.
“It’s huge for the team, knowing that they won fairly handily without our No. 1 runner,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said. “But obviously we want Lexy back and at full strength.”
Borah junior Siyad Matan (15:34.3) won a much closer boys race, finishing little more than a second ahead of Mountain View senior Charles Paul (15:35.90).
The Rocky Mountain boys had five of their runners finish among the top 17 to win their first district title. Borah (76), Mountain View (76), Timberline (106), Boise (125) and Eagle (134) also advance to state.
“I told the guys, we really don’t have all the focus on us because everybody else has been focusing on Borah and the other teams,” Rocky Mountain coach Bob Hayes said. “That’s a better place to be, kind of in the shadows and then show up and run well, and we did.”
