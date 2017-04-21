Idaho Vandals guard Victor Sanders declares for NBA Draft

Head coach Don Verlin and the team announced Victor Sanders will be eligible for the NBA Draft, but he will not be signing with an agent.
Sanders led Idaho last season with 20.9 points per game, good enough for fourth in the Big Sky.
He’s scored 1,215 points in his career and sits second in program history with 191 3-pointers made.
Underclassmen, like Sanders, have until 10 days after the draft combine (May 9-14) to withdraw and retain their eligibility.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: All five Broncos golfers shot even par or better, putting Boise State (9-under-par 279) in a tie for first place at the Mountain West Championships in Tuscon, Ariz. Freshman Brian Humphreys led with the way with a 5-under 67, tying for second individually.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos used a five-run second inning to take the lead and held off San Diego State for a 6-4 win at Dona Larsen Park. Morgan Lamb and Izzy Serrano had three hits each for BSU (25-15, 7-9 Mountain West).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders split their home doubleheader, winning 6-2 before falling 12-6.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders split their road doubleheader with Central Washington, losing 7-4 before winning 3-2.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes swept their home doubleheader, beating Northwest Christian 8-2 and 8-0.
