November 25, 2016 12:04 AM

Wyoming tops Statesman’s final Mountain West football power poll of regular season

By Dave Southorn

1. Wyoming: The Cowboys outplayed San Diego State and nearly lost, but they’re now in control. Regardless of how Boise State fares, a win at New Mexico gives them the division.

2. Boise State: Once the Broncos trusted the run game, they have been great on offense. The defense has bent but not broken, though minus some starters, Air Force will be a huge test.

3. San Diego State: Connect-the-dots guys might think Rocky Long went for two at the end of the Wyoming game to avoid Boise State. Well, if that’s true, he didn’t want to play in the Cotton Bowl?

4. Air Force: Arion Worthman has been a huge shot in the arm, providing an electric presence at quarterback. Can the Falcons spoil Boise State’s division hopes? Their defense will need to really step up.

5. New Mexico: The Lobos’ five-game win streak came to an end after getting gashed by Colorado State. That might not be a good sign heading into Wyoming. UNM has won the past two meetings.

6. Colorado State: They certainly sent out Hughes Stadium in style with three 100-yard rushers and 576 yards of offense. Rams will play in their first bowl game under coach Mike Bobo.

7. Hawaii: A missed field goal in the final seconds kept the Warriors’ bowl hopes alive and avoided a bad loss to Fresno State. Expect them to make a bowl as UMass will give little resistance.

8. UNLV: The Rebels ran the ball fairly well at times against Boise State, picking up a few lengthy drives. A win in their rivalry game could give some momentum and decent hopes for 2017.

9. Nevada: In their home finale, the Wolf Pack held on to beat Utah State by one point, overcoming a 13-point deficit with 7 minutes left. A loss to UNLV would put a period on a rough season.

10. Utah State: Being the hottest coaching candidate last October to losing seven of eight (four by seven points or less), it’s been a wild ride for Matt Wells. Next year will truly test his program.

11. San Jose State: Some particularly bad clock management late in the loss to Air Force might seal Ron Caragher’s fate. Gene Bleymaier may make a change, but who would want the gig?

12. Fresno State: The season can’t end soon enough for the Bulldogs. Had a chance to win in the final seconds against Hawaii, but missed the kick. Jeff Tedford will have some long nights ahead.

Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @IDS_BroncoBeat

MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS

Conference

Overall

Mountain

W

L

PF

PA

W

L

PF

PA

Wyoming

6

1

297

235

8

3

423

370

Boise St.

6

1

265

156

10

1

407

245

New Mexico

5

2

232

247

7

4

398

354

Air Force

4

3

241

239

8

3

385

300

Colorado St.

4

3

245

193

6

5

346

303

Utah St.

1

7

191

253

3

8

277

324

Conference

Overall

West

W

L

PF

PA

W

L

PF

PA

San Diego St.

6

1

259

76

9

2

401

186

UNLV

3

4

234

264

4

7

369

396

Hawaii

4

4

195

250

5

7

298

447

San Jose St.

2

5

174

244

3

8

277

402

Nevada

2

5

168

234

4

7

260

338

Fresno St.

0

7

99

209

1

10

198

355

FRIDAY’S GAME

Boise State at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

San Jose State at Fresno State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nevada at UNLV, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Colorado State at San Diego State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Wyoming at New Mexico, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Utah State at BYU, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)

Massachusetts at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

