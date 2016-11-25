Wyoming tops Statesman’s final Mountain West football power poll of regular season

1. Wyoming: The Cowboys outplayed San Diego State and nearly lost, but they’re now in control. Regardless of how Boise State fares, a win at New Mexico gives them the division.
2. Boise State: Once the Broncos trusted the run game, they have been great on offense. The defense has bent but not broken, though minus some starters, Air Force will be a huge test.
3. San Diego State: Connect-the-dots guys might think Rocky Long went for two at the end of the Wyoming game to avoid Boise State. Well, if that’s true, he didn’t want to play in the Cotton Bowl?
4. Air Force: Arion Worthman has been a huge shot in the arm, providing an electric presence at quarterback. Can the Falcons spoil Boise State’s division hopes? Their defense will need to really step up.
5. New Mexico: The Lobos’ five-game win streak came to an end after getting gashed by Colorado State. That might not be a good sign heading into Wyoming. UNM has won the past two meetings.
6. Colorado State: They certainly sent out Hughes Stadium in style with three 100-yard rushers and 576 yards of offense. Rams will play in their first bowl game under coach Mike Bobo.
7. Hawaii: A missed field goal in the final seconds kept the Warriors’ bowl hopes alive and avoided a bad loss to Fresno State. Expect them to make a bowl as UMass will give little resistance.
8. UNLV: The Rebels ran the ball fairly well at times against Boise State, picking up a few lengthy drives. A win in their rivalry game could give some momentum and decent hopes for 2017.
9. Nevada: In their home finale, the Wolf Pack held on to beat Utah State by one point, overcoming a 13-point deficit with 7 minutes left. A loss to UNLV would put a period on a rough season.
10. Utah State: Being the hottest coaching candidate last October to losing seven of eight (four by seven points or less), it’s been a wild ride for Matt Wells. Next year will truly test his program.
11. San Jose State: Some particularly bad clock management late in the loss to Air Force might seal Ron Caragher’s fate. Gene Bleymaier may make a change, but who would want the gig?
12. Fresno State: The season can’t end soon enough for the Bulldogs. Had a chance to win in the final seconds against Hawaii, but missed the kick. Jeff Tedford will have some long nights ahead.
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @IDS_BroncoBeat
MOUNTAIN WEST STANDINGS
Conference
Overall
Mountain
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
Wyoming
6
1
297
235
8
3
423
370
Boise St.
6
1
265
156
10
1
407
245
New Mexico
5
2
232
247
7
4
398
354
Air Force
4
3
241
239
8
3
385
300
Colorado St.
4
3
245
193
6
5
346
303
Utah St.
1
7
191
253
3
8
277
324
Conference
Overall
West
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
San Diego St.
6
1
259
76
9
2
401
186
UNLV
3
4
234
264
4
7
369
396
Hawaii
4
4
195
250
5
7
298
447
San Jose St.
2
5
174
244
3
8
277
402
Nevada
2
5
168
234
4
7
260
338
Fresno St.
0
7
99
209
1
10
198
355
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Boise State 42, UNLV 25
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Wyoming 34, San Diego State 33
Nevada 38, Utah State 37
Hawaii 14, Fresno State 13
Colorado State 49, New Mexico 31
Air Force 41, San Jose State 38
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Boise State 42, UNLV 25
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Wyoming 34, San Diego State 33
Nevada 38, Utah State 37
Hawaii 14, Fresno State 13
Colorado State 49, New Mexico 31
Air Force 41, San Jose State 38
FRIDAY’S GAME
Boise State at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
San Jose State at Fresno State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nevada at UNLV, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Colorado State at San Diego State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Wyoming at New Mexico, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Utah State at BYU, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)
Massachusetts at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Comments