Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl players: Where are they now

RYAN CLADY, LEFT TACKLE
▪ Made the key block on Ian Johnson’s game-winning two-point conversion.
Clady has had the best NFL career of anyone on the 2006 Broncos. He was the first first-round pick in Boise State history after being selected by the Denver Broncos 12th overall in 2008. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named first team All-Pro after the 2009 and 2014 seasons.
Clady was traded to the New York Jets prior to the 2016 season after missing the 2015 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He has started all five games for the Jets this season.
“It was a great experience,” Clady said. “It was one of the biggest games in my career.”
JARED ZABRANSKY, QUARTERBACK
▪ Fiesta Bowl offensive player of the game; 19-of-29, 262 yards, 3 TDs, INT.
After going undrafted in 2007, Zabransky signed with the Houston Texans but never played a down in the regular season. He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos. Zabransky was featured on the cover of the 2008 edition of the NCAA Football video game franchise.
The Oregon native now resides in The Woodlands, Texas, and is the director of sales of oil and gas at Schramm Inc., an original manufacturer for oil drilling equipment. He is the father of two children, Savannah Rose (5) and Rowan Jacob (3).
“(My daughters) are pretty much my existence these days. Them and work,” Zabransky said. “And they always come first.”
“I would not change anything in my life, in my past, that’s gotten me to that point because it’s allowed certain luxuries that I would not have been afforded,” Zabransky said. “It’s just part of who I am.”
“(That game) changed the path of my life as well. Really, you look at what that did ... the recognition, the notoriety,” Zabransky said. “I’ve been in Singapore, I’ve been in Dubai and Russia. ... You (always) run into somebody from America who says, ‘You’re that guy.”’
VINNY PERRETTA, WIDE RECEIVER
▪ 1 reception, 3 yards; 2 rushes, 2 yards; 1-of-1 passing, 5 yards, TD.
Perretta has spent the last seven years working for Stryker Orthopedics, selling mainly knee and hip replacements. He is married to former Boise State soccer player Jessica Hobdey. They have a 2-year-old son, Leo, and are expecting another child in February. Perretta golfs in his free time.
“It impacts me, still to this day. What it meant not only to the football team, but to the city of Boise. How much pride and how they were able to relate to their football program,” Perretta said. “People want to talk about it all the time, to this day. People love their Boise State football out here. They’re true fans. They remember an old has-been like myself.”
“Now I’m just an Average Joe, man. To be able to look back and say I was actually part of something like that,” Perretta said. “You have to really soak it all in and appreciate each and every day you’re part of something special.”
“We knew that it was going to be big for the program,” he said. “We just expect to win. We expect to win every week. I saw the upside to wining that game, for sure.”
MARTY TADMAN, SAFETY
▪ Fiesta Bowl defensive player of the game; 5 tackles, 2 interceptions, TD.
Tadman is the owner of a financial planning firm, Tadman Financial, with locations in Boise and Irvine, Calif. He has been married to former BSU soccer player Nicole James for 10 years. They have three daughters, Cali (8), Bryley (6) and Lyla (8 months), with a fourth on the way.
Tadman said he has done at least 500 speaking engagements at churches, charities, etc., revolving around his Christian faith since he came to Boise State in 2004 and still does them today.
“People learning I was the Fiesta Bowl MVP has opened so many paths and largely has defined my path,” Tadman said. “It’s been 10 years since that season, nine years since that game, and football is brought up weekly.
“It was just another game we had prepared for,” Tadman said. “(But) I probably would have approached it differently if I had known how that game would change my life.”
DRISAN JAMES, WIDE RECEIVER
▪ 3 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs.
James still lives in Boise and works as a software engineer consultant. He is married to his wife, Sabrena, and they have two children, Desean (12) and Elijah James (2). The James’ are expecting their first daughter, Jocelyn, in November.
“Where (Boise State) was before that game and where it is today 10 years later, it’s insane,” James said. “To know (the Fiesta Bowl) was one of the ground-breaking moments, that’s pretty awesome.”
KOREY HALL, LINEBACKER
▪ 6 tackles.
Hall, a college linebacker, was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft (191st overall) and played in the NFL as a fullback for five years. He was a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV. He had 21 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in his career, which spanned from 2007-11.
He now works at ESI Construction in Boise as a project manager. One of his current projects is the development of the City Center Plaza.
He is married to his wife, Jennifer, and they have two daughters, Josslyn (3) and Leila (1).
“It’s very similar to the Super Bowl for me. When the game is over, the confetti drops,” Hall said. “To have it turn out successful, the way that you want to, (it’s) very rewarding.”
GERALD ALEXANDER, SAFETY
▪ 5 tackles, interception.
Alexander was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft (61st overall). He started all 16 games as a rookie for the Lions, recording a pair of interceptions and sacks. He started 30-of-44 NFL games he played in over five seasons. Alexander also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
Alexander is the defensive backs coach at Montana State under former Boise State assistant Jeff Choate.
LEGEDU NAANEE, WIDE RECEIVER
▪ 1 reception, 19 yards
Naanee was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He caught 108 passes over six NFL seasons, four of those seasons coming in San Diego. He had a career-best 44 receptions for 467 yards and a touchdown in 2011 with the Carolina Panthers. Naanee also played for the Miami Dolphins in 2012.
Naanee is the co-owner of the Sente Bella Medspa in San Diego.
DEREK SCHOUMAN, TIGHT END
▪ 8 receptions, 72 yards, TD.
Schouman was selected in the seventh round (222nd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He started one game with the Bills as a rookie before starting 12 games in 2008, recording 15 receptions and a touchdown. Schouman played three seasons with the Bills and an additional one with the St. Louis Rams in 2010.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin announced in early October that Schouman would join the Broncos’ staff to work with tight ends.
IAN JOHNSON, RUNNING BACK
▪ 23 carries, 101 yards, TD.
After his huge Fiesta Bowl moment, Johnson played two more season with the Broncos, rushing for 1,041 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2007 and 766 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2008. He went undrafted in 2009, but joined the Minnesota Vikings as a member of their practice squad.
His well-documented postgame marriage proposal to then-Boise State cheerleader Chrissy Popadics made Johnson a household name. The two were married in July 2007 and started a family.
They live in Boise and Ian works as a StateFarm insurance agent. He also co-hosts a radio show, “The Morning Grind,” on KTIK.
JERARD RABB, WIDE RECEIVER
▪ 4 receptions, 79 yards, TD.
Rabb was a senior in 2006-07 and spent two seasons with the Broncos after transferring from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. He now lives in the Seattle area and works for Boeing.
Rabb is co-founder of the Gridiron Dreams Football Academy based in the Treasure Valley.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments