‘The role changes, but the mindset doesn’t.’ Jessup thrives in new role for Boise State

More Videos 1:39 Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller 3:13 Statesman photographer Kyle Green shares some of his best work 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 8:27 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State 6:17 1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End 8:42 'I don't think I can really explain it': Boise State players reflect on OT win at Colorado State 2:44 Women veterans reflect on life in the service to a life of service 1:41 Can't afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help 1:08 A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice said he stayed up late to watch the football team win in overtime. He then led his Broncos to a 99-69 victory on the hardwood over Southern Utah. Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice said he stayed up late to watch the football team win in overtime. He then led his Broncos to a 99-69 victory on the hardwood over Southern Utah. rroberts@idahostatesman.com

