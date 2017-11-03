Boise State coach Rice on ‘third-grade turnovers,’ new faces and an exhibition win

2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs Pause

0:16 Eastern Idaho is being hammered by high winds. They caused this trailer to flip.

2:42 How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company

0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

5:30 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin

2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

1:02 Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics