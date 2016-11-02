A day with Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice

6:05 a.m. — Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice walks into practice with player Robin Jorch on Oct. 11, 2016. Rice tries to time things in increments of five. If he is supposed to wake up at 5 a.m., he shoots for 4:55. Why? “That was my number. I always liked that number. Just lucky No. 5. I even put five pieces of gum in my pocket.”
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
6:27 a.m. — Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice paces around a practice Oct. 11. Assistants such as Mike Burns do much of the coaching and fundamental work in each practice. Rice serves as more of a CEO, taking notes in his journal and stepping in when a point needs to be made. Rice hardly stands still for more than a few minutes at a time, or his surgically repaired back begins to ache.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
12:22 p.m. — Leon Rice does some sort of workout every day in the gym just steps away from his office. His fastest mile time on the treadmill is just under six minutes. Because of a back surgery years ago, Rice is constantly in motion to prevent it from stiffening up, even at practice. “Working out saved my life,” he said.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
12:34 p.m. — Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice talks with Athletic Director Curt Apsey during a workout with players. Rice has worked for three athletic directors as he enters his seventh season with the Broncos: Gene Bleymaier, who hired him before departing for San Jose State, and Mark Coyle, now at Minnesota.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
1:06 p.m. — Leon Rice watches an NCAA-mandated rules video in his office. Each year, the NCAA sends its coaches a film with changes to officiating for the upcoming season. This year, play in the post and screening is being emphasized. “I’m going to be yelling at officials a lot,” Rice said. “We need to learn how we can get these calls for us.”
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
3:29 p.m. — Leon Rice throws a stick to his dog, Frodo Doggins, on the Boise River near his home. Frodo was a rescue from an animal shelter in Boise and came up through the Inmate Dog Alliance Project of Idaho, which pairs inmates from correctional facilities with dogs for socialization and training. Frodo, who came with his Lord of the Rings name, knew roughly 30 commands when the Rice family adopted him.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
4 p.m. — Leon Rice is 122-75 in six years as the Broncos’ basketball coach. His 61.9 winning percentage is the best in school history. Rice has led the Broncos to a pair of NCAA Tournaments; the program has been to seven total. He led Boise State to its first ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in 2015 (No. 25).
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
12:13 p.m. — Leon Rice works out in the gym outside his office in the Nicholson-Yankey Athletic Center. He says his fastest mile time on the treadmill is under six minutes.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
12:07 p.m. — Leon Rice stretches with players after an early morning practice in the weightroom of the athletic center. He believes one of the best perks of his job is being able to socialize with his players, even if it’s during a rigorous workout. “I love being around the players and the camaraderie of a team and building a team,” he said.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
6:33 a.m. — Leon Rice prepares his basketball team for the 2016-17 season, which starts Saturday, Nov. 12, against Northwest University of Washington. Game time in Taco Bell Arena is 1 p.m.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
6:24 a.m. — Leon Rice, a graduate of Washington State and Oregon (masters), has coached college basketball at five different programs: Oregon (1989-92, assistant), Northern Colorado (1992-94, assistant), Yakima Valley Community College (1995-99, assistant/co-head coach/head coach), Gonzaga (1999-2010, assistant) and Boise State (2010-present, head coach).
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
3:44 p.m. — After a long day of practice, workouts and meetings, Leon Rice walks with his son, Kade, and dog, Frodo Doggins, on a trail near their Boise home. Rice enjoys making phone calls and doing “office work” along the Boise River. “I love the outdoor exercise and just appreciate it,” he said. “I think that’s something I got from my dad, just always appreciate the nature and the sunsets and all that great stuff.”
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
3:43 p.m. — Leon Rice walks with his son, Kade, on a trail near their Boise home. Rice and his wife, Robin, have three sons: Brock, a college freshman playing basketball at Northwest Christian in Eugene, Ore.; Max, a junior basketball player at Bishop Kelly; and Kade, who is in middle school.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com