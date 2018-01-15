United States pilot Nick Cunningham, front, with Casey Wickline, James Reed and brakeman Samuel Michener compete in the four-man bobsled World Cup on Dec. 13, 2014, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Boise State

Former Boise State track standout qualifies for third Olympics in bobsled

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

January 15, 2018 11:48 AM

Nick Cunningham was great on the flat track at Boise State, but where he’s truly excelled is on the icy, speedy bobsled runs.

On Monday, Cunningham was selected for the third time to the U.S Olympic team in the bobsled, as he will pilot one of the three USA sleds in the two-man and four-man competitions in South Korea. The bobsled will be held Feb. 18-25. One of Cunningham’s teammates on the four-man sled, Sam Michener, is a University of Idaho graduate.

Cunningham, 32, spent three years on the Boise State track and field team, specializing in the 200 meters, helping the Broncos win 2006 WAC titles in the indoor and outdoor. He is a 2008 graduate, and also played football in junior college before coming to Boise.

In the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, Cunningham finished 12th and 13th in both the two-man and four-man. He is a sergeant in the New York National Guard.

