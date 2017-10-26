The fee you pay to visit popular national parks near Idaho could double next year

More Videos 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise Pause 1:05 Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:53 Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:51 Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:54 Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:17 Nampa's historic 1942 Union Pacific caboose is painted red — the way it should be Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sharing cliff-edge trail with mountain goats in Glacier Walking the Highline trail at Glacier National Park, we encountered a pair of mountain goats who wanted to use the trail, too. Here are photos and some video from the unique animal encounter. Walking the Highline trail at Glacier National Park, we encountered a pair of mountain goats who wanted to use the trail, too. Here are photos and some video from the unique animal encounter. Chadd, Brandi and Oliver Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

