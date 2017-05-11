Anglers will catch fish in one lake to help Fish and Game re-stock two others

Idaho Fish and Game has asked anglers to help stock a couple of reservoirs that have filled this year with so much water available.
Fish and Game biologists will be stationed at C.J. Strike Reservoir from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, collecting fish caught by volunteer anglers. The fish will be transferred to Blacks Creek Reservoir and Indian Creek Reservoir.
Fish eligible for transfer include largemouth bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed and yellow perch.
“We have a dedicated group of anglers that have agreed to volunteer their time to give back to the resource,” fisheries biologist Mike Peterson said in a press release. “But we want to encourage all licensed anglers to join us for the capture event.”
Interested anglers need to register at the Air Force boat ramp just north of the Strike Dam. The fish will be placed in holding pens at the boat ramp, loaded into hatchery trucks and delivered to the other two reservoirs.
“With assistance from local anglers, we will be able to move fish into these reservoirs much sooner than our crews can do on their own, with the hope of seeing the transplanted fish successfully spawn this year,” Peterson said. “These reservoirs are very productive and transferred fish can grow quickly. If the reservoirs continue to hold water, they should provide great fishing opportunity in two to three years.”
