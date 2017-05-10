Get a 360-degree view of the annual sheep release in the Boise Foothills

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Bogus Basin's summer facelift begins Pause 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:46 A Grand Slam view from atop Kepros Mountain 0:45 Missing a giant propane tank? Check the Boise River. 1:20 Borah High launches podcast of student voices 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:03 Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Thousands of sheep were released into the Boise Foothills on May 8 in a nearly 100-year-old tradition called "Following the Green." The domestic sheep will be grazing in the hills, eating heartily on their way up to the high country, according to the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com