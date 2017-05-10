Playing Outdoors

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

Outdoors Blog

May 10, 2017 11:25 PM

Get a 360-degree view of the annual sheep release in the Boise Foothills

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

The annual release of sheep in the Hulls Gulch Reserve area of the Boise Foothills continued this week with a second wave of sheep. The sheep usually linger for about 10 days before heading to higher elevations. While they’re in the area, trail users are advised to keep an eye out for the sheep and the guard dogs that accompany them. Dogs in the area should be kept on leash.

You can watch the latest release in the video above and learn more about the tradition in a video from last year at the bottom of this post.

Or, for a 360-degree view of the release, try the video in the embedded Facebook post.

The Foothills Learning Center is celebrating the sheep release at Foothills Family Days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. From the FLC:

“We’ll have sheep herding demonstrations, sheep shearing, sheep petting, and everything sheep related. There will also be craft activities and a live band. For more information, follow the link below! Parking will be limited, so walking, biking, and carpooling are HIGHLY encouraged! Foothills Learning Center is providing a parking shuttle from Fort Boise Community Center( 700 N Robbins Rd) to FLC. Children 6 and under CAN NOT ride the shuttle! We are encouraging people to drop little ones off and then park in the lower lot at the Grove Trailhead and at Camel’s Back. Parking along the road will be restricted in some areas due to safety.”

Thousands of sheep released into Boise Foothills to graze

Thousands of sheep were released into the Boise, Idaho foothills in a nearly 100 year old tradition called "Following the Green". The domestic sheep will be grazing in the hills, eating heartily on their way up to the high country, according to the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission.

Kyle Green The Idaho Statesman

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark

View More Video

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Sports Videos