Get a 360-degree view of the annual sheep release in the Boise Foothills

The annual release of sheep in the Hulls Gulch Reserve area of the Boise Foothills continued this week with a second wave of sheep. The sheep usually linger for about 10 days before heading to higher elevations. While they’re in the area, trail users are advised to keep an eye out for the sheep and the guard dogs that accompany them. Dogs in the area should be kept on leash.
You can watch the latest release in the video above and learn more about the tradition in a video from last year at the bottom of this post.
Or, for a 360-degree view of the release, try the video in the embedded Facebook post.
The Foothills Learning Center is celebrating the sheep release at Foothills Family Days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. From the FLC:
“We’ll have sheep herding demonstrations, sheep shearing, sheep petting, and everything sheep related. There will also be craft activities and a live band. For more information, follow the link below! Parking will be limited, so walking, biking, and carpooling are HIGHLY encouraged! Foothills Learning Center is providing a parking shuttle from Fort Boise Community Center( 700 N Robbins Rd) to FLC. Children 6 and under CAN NOT ride the shuttle! We are encouraging people to drop little ones off and then park in the lower lot at the Grove Trailhead and at Camel’s Back. Parking along the road will be restricted in some areas due to safety.”
Comments