Outdoors Blog

March 24, 2017 1:24 PM

Bogus Basin ends night, Nordic skiing this week; Easter egg hunt planned for April 16

Playing Outdoors

Coverage of outdoors and urban recreation in Idaho

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will end night-skiing Saturday and Nordic skiing Sunday as it begins to wind down its season.

The last day of skiing this season is scheduled for Sunday, April 16. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends.

Some upcoming promotions:

▪ Junior lift tickets are $30 Monday-Friday next week for spring break.

▪ Lift tickets are two for one on Tuesday, March 28.

▪ Gaper Day is April 1. Wear your vintage gear.

▪ A PBR Ribbon Hunt is April 2. Hunt for hidden ribbons to win prizes.

▪ All women can purchase a $30 lift ticket on April 2.

▪ Snow bikes return to Bogus for a race on April 8.

▪ The pond skimming competition is April 15.

▪ The final day of the season, April 16, coincides with Easter. There will be a sunrise service at Pioneer Lodge at 7 a.m., breakfast at Pioneer Lodge from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt (details TBA).

Highlights from the super-G races at Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin is hosting the Trudi Bolinder Memorial U16 and U19 super-G races this weekend. Check out some of the action from Friday.

Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Chadd Cripe: 208-377-6398, @IDS_Outdoors

Related content

Outdoors Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Outdoor adventurers flock to Yellowstone in hopes of seeing wolves

View more video

About Playing Outdoors

Whether you’re into snow sports or water sports, biking or hiking, or hunting or fishing, Chadd Cripe’s blog is your source for all things fun to do outdoors in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Sports Videos