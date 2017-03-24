Bogus Basin ends night, Nordic skiing this week; Easter egg hunt planned for April 16

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will end night-skiing Saturday and Nordic skiing Sunday as it begins to wind down its season.
The last day of skiing this season is scheduled for Sunday, April 16. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends.
Some upcoming promotions:
▪ Junior lift tickets are $30 Monday-Friday next week for spring break.
▪ Lift tickets are two for one on Tuesday, March 28.
▪ Gaper Day is April 1. Wear your vintage gear.
▪ A PBR Ribbon Hunt is April 2. Hunt for hidden ribbons to win prizes.
▪ All women can purchase a $30 lift ticket on April 2.
▪ Snow bikes return to Bogus for a race on April 8.
▪ The pond skimming competition is April 15.
▪ The final day of the season, April 16, coincides with Easter. There will be a sunrise service at Pioneer Lodge at 7 a.m., breakfast at Pioneer Lodge from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt (details TBA).
