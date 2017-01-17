Thirty pronghorn die after icy river crossing; Idahoan wins fly fishing film festival

Thirty pronghorn died when a herd tried to cross the frozen Snake River earlier this week at Lake Walcott in south-central Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game announced.
Twenty of the animals were euthanized because of injuries and 10 were killed by coyotes. Six others were rescued.
Anglers notified Fish and Game on Sunday that about 500 pronghorn attempted to cross Lake Walcott, according to a press release. About 200 made it across the reservoir. Some others got spooked, ran onto a slick section of ice and slipped. The remaining portion of the herd turned back and returned to shore.
Fish and Game found 47 pronghorn stranded in the middle of the river on Sunday evening. The staff didn’t have time to rescue the animals before dark, so they returned in the morning with state wildlife veterinarian Mark Drew. The six uninjured pronghorns were placed in an airboat and released on shore. The 20 injured animals were euthanized and the meat was salvaged for donation to people in need. The other 11 pronghorns had disappeared overnight.
▪ In other wildlife news, Fish and Game spotted a wolverine on a trail camera.
• • •
From the Post Register:
Rexburg native Cortney Boice won the 2016 International Fly Fishing Film Festival for his film that gives a perspective into fly fishing.
The film, “Arctic Unicorns,” follows Boice, and three other fishermen and filmmakers — Phil Tuttle, Spencer Higa and Derek Olthuis — as they travel through Alaska, British Columbia and the Arctic Circle.
The fishermen set out to find brook trout, arctic char and sea-run Dolly Varden, described by Boice as extremely rare fish in the Salvelinus genus, or as they call them, “unicorns.”
“We typically do our films on trout, and we feel that people can generally relate to trout because they’re all over the world,” Boice said. “We try to make it exciting and put a little adventure and humor into our films.”
• • •
Longleaf Wilderness Medicine will be back in the Treasure Valley for a two-day wilderness first aid course Jan. 28-29 at the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County in Meridian. Registration info here.
