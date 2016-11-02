Idaho wilderness could land role in reality-TV show

High Noon Entertainment — the company responsible for “Fixer Upper” on HGTV, among other shows — is searching for people to be involved in a show that would be produced in the wilderness of Idaho and Montana.
Three fliers produced by High Noon seek:
▪ People who want to sell land in the heart of a national forest or a designated wilderness.
▪ People who want to build a homestead on inherited land with no major equipment and limited time.
▪ People who want to buy remote land and build a homestead with no major equipment and limited time.
The requests are all related to one show concept. The show would air on a major cable network, according to High Noon.
The contact emails for those interested in participating are ajones@highnoontv.com and jplant@highnoontv.com.
High Noon’s lengthy list of shows includes “Cake Boss” on TLC, “Dr. Dee: Alaska Vet” on Animal Planet, “Prospectors” on The Weather Channel and “Trip Flip” on Travel Channel.
Park celebration Saturday
A community celebration for the opening of Esther Simplot Park is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The celebration includes free paddleboard, kayak and canoe rentals to use on the ponds. Hydrus Board Tech will be on hand with free board demos, too.
Ski swap weekend
The 66th annual Ski & Snowboard Swap at Expo Idaho is Friday-Sunday. It opens to buyers from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 (kids under 12 free). You can get in for free Sunday with a canned food donation.
The event benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.
Greenbelt section renamed
Ada County has renamed the Three Cities Pathway to the Judy Peavey-Derr Pathway in honor of her influence in getting the section included in the Boise River Greenbelt. Peavey-Derr was an Ada County commissioner from 1987 to 1991 and 2003 to 2007. The renamed section runs along the south side of the river, connecting Boise, Garden City and Eagle.
Seasonal off-leash program begins
Boise’s seasonal off-leash dog program began Tuesday. The details:
▪ Optimist Youth Sports Complex and Ann Morrison Park have off-leash policies through Feb. 28.
▪ Esther Simplot Park has an off-leash policy through March 31.
Stunning footage from Voyageurs
The latest video from More Than Just Parks highlights Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota. Check it out above.
SNRA open house on forest health
From the Forest Service:
The Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Salmon-Challis National Forest would like to invite the public to an open house to discuss upcoming forest health projects in the Elk Mountain and Cape Horn areas.
The goals of the vegetation management projects are: 1) to restore the declining health of the vegetation due to insect and disease infestations and the long term exclusion of fire; and 2) to reduce the amount of accumulated fuel, reducing the risk of large, severe fire in the area.
Representatives from the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Salmon-Challis National Forest will be in attendance to talk to the public about the objectives of the projects. The open house will be in Stanley at the Stanley Ranger Station from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10. The Stanley Ranger Station is located 3 miles south of Stanley on Highway 75.
Sun Valley to close to uphill traffic for two weeks
From Sun Valley Resort:
Sun Valley Resort announced that preseason uphill traffic is restricted for safety reasons from Monday, Nov. 7, to Friday, Nov. 18, when machine operations begin on the mountain. Snowmaking and slope preparation are underway for Sun Valley’s 81st season and the preseason race camp scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, to Wednesday, Nov. 23. The uphill traffic restriction is in compliance with U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
