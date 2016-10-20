8-year-old wins youth prize in Playing Outdoors photo contest

The Playing Outdoors/Idaho Camera photo contest winners (grand prize, first place, second place, third place and youth) and honorable mentions will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the Idaho Statesman.
We’re unveiling the winners online over several days.
Previously: Third place
Today:
Youth: William Nafzger
Nafzger, who is 8 and lives in Boise, made a last-minute attempt to enter the photo contest by taking a picture of his brother, Henry, on a mountain bike ride.
Henry and the boys’ dad, Christian, already had photos to enter.
“We were going mountain biking and we got a really cool picture of my brother on Fat Tire (Traverse),” William said.
Christian is a regular participant in the contest. He has an honorable-mention shot this year. His advice to his young son?
“Keep the camera still so it’s not all blurry,” William said, “and before you take a picture, make sure it’s focused on the right thing.”
Judge’s take
“It really just speaks to what most people see when they go out and ride their bikes. It shows you how close the Foothills are to Downtown Boise.” — Darin Oswald, Idaho Statesman photographer
