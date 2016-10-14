McCall area gets guided snowmobile tours this winter

The Payette National Forest fulfilled a long-standing public request by permitting two outfitters to run guided snowmobile tours this winter in the McCall area.
Brundage Mountain Resort will focus on family-friendly tours, while CM Backcountry Rentals & Adventures will mix “steep and deep” tours and instruction into its offerings.
“We do know that this is something that the public and also the outfitters and guides have wanted,” said Susan Jenkins, the recreation program manager for the McCall district of the Payette. “It’s nice that it came together this year, finally.”
Brundage and CM will operate within the same footprint that covers 326,259 acres adjacent to Brundage Mountain. Possible destinations include Burgdorf Hot Springs, Clow Point, Granite Lake, Brundage Reservoir, Hazard Lake, Warren and the Brundage Mountain Lookout.
Brundage is installing a yurt that will be used for lunch stops.
“There was a sense that there were people who were interested in snowmobiling but maybe didn’t have the confidence or training or equipment to go out by themselves,” said April Whitney, the communications manager at Brundage. “The McCall area ... all the way down to Cascade and Smiths Ferry ... is building a really strong reputation as one of the premier snowmobiling destinations in the West.”
Brundage’s snowmobiling program will be under the same supervision as the resort’s cat-skiing program.
“We have a very strong emotional connection and sense of stewardship for some of these backcountry areas, particularly because that’s where we’ve run our snow-cat program for so long,” Whitney said. “... We can really go out there and have our guides be advocates for good snowmobiling practices on the forest.”
The permits open Dec. 15.
Brundage offers a full-day trip (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for $295, including gear and lunch. A half-day tour (noon-4 p.m.) is $235. Snowmobiles also can be rented for self-guided excursions.
CM offers full-day trips (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for $300, including gear but not lunch. It also rents snowmobiles.
Chadd Cripe: 208-377-6398, @IDS_Outdoors
