Letters to the Editor

Schreiner letter: Boise stadium

October 28, 2017 11:17 PM

Why do politicians think they need a “legacy” of their office? Mayor Bieter has been pushing for this sports arena for years without much enthusiasm from the public. We already have the Hawks venue, Expo Idaho (fairgrounds), Albertsons Stadium and the Ford Center in Nampa that can either be improved on (Hawks venue) or some conversions (Albertsons Stadium) for soccer, etc. Forty million dollars? Really? Think of what that money could do for the homeless and some additional shelters. I know we are growing by leaps and bounds in Boise, but we already have wonderful entertainment facilities, and I think we should be able to show other states that our priorities are our citizens and not a personal “legacy.” Think about it.

Carolyn Schreiner, Boise

  Comments  

