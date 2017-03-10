Stevens letter: Town halls

Idaho politicians are too cowardly to hold town hall meetings to listen to Idahoans’ issues and worries. I read in The Spokesman-Review about the town hall in Moscow Friday, Feb. 24. Raul Labrador, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch were all invited and none of them showed up. Three empty chairs with their names on them sat in the front of a huge crowd (looked like standing room only). The group carried on with their meeting in a very mannerly way, airing their problems and complaints.
It seems obvious that they are not working for their constituents, so what are we paying them for? Why did I have to read about it in a Washington paper?
Hazel Stevens, Caldwell
Comments