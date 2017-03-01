Goodhew letter: No town halls?

I have been calling our senators quite often since the new administration has taken over and do not feel like we are being heard. For example, Crapo’s office told an Oregon newspaper that 95 percent of calls coming in asked him to vote “no” for Betsy DeVos, but he still voted for her. I would like to know the exact tallies of how many people called opposing DeVos (I have emailed and called but have gotten no response). Also, we have been requesting a town hall with our senators but they have no plans to have one, which is making me, a constituent of Idaho, feel unheard. It’s so frustrating to be a citizen of Idaho and not have representation that listens to their people. I want to know why there are no town halls.
Megan Goodhew, Boise
Comments