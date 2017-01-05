Patrick letter: Jet noise

Boise City elected officials are encouraging Boise Airport expansion while recently approving massive housing development southwest of the airport.
The airport expansion could involve more and louder jets than existing A-10 fleet, and a third runway.
Is city’s decision to require aviation easements to reconcile building of homes in Syringa Valley with future basing of noisy jets in Boise moral?
Meaning: ethical, expressing right behavior, and sanctioned by one’s conscience.
If the answer is no to the above definition of “moral,” then it is immoral.
Is a Boise City Aviation Easement a legal document based on: 1) deriving authority from law, 2) having a formal status derived from law without a basis in fact, or 3) nobody went to jail because of it yet?
The document can be found on the Boise Airport website.
It reads as if a group of lawyers exhausted their vocabulary regarding the aircraft operation and its adverse effects on the neighboring residents.
It claims no responsibility whatsoever, while transferring all air space rights over the homes to the city.
The prospective homeowner should consult with a local knowledgeable real estate lawyer before signing any aviation easement.
Inna Patrick, Boise
