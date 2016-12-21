Lewis letter: Salmon

I’m writing to thank the Statesman editorial board for its recent editorial highlighting the importance of Idaho’s wild salmon. As you point out, the integrity of our wild salmon should not be sacrificed for any other interest, but restoring them doesn’t have to be painful. In fact, studies indicate that the Northwest already produces more power than it needs and wouldn’t miss the lower Snake River dams. And there are other ways to transport products from the inland Northwest than using a heavily subsidized commercial shipping waterway that’s already experienced surprisingly drastic decline in use.
In 1997, the Statesman published a well-researched package of editorials that established the dollars and cents of why the lower Snake dams should be removed. Thank you for reaffirming that position.
Kevin Lewis, executive director, Idaho Rivers United
Comments