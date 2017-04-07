We support efforts to win a Boise F-35 mission — then making it a good fit

0:56 Flooding on Boise River, why now? Pause

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

1:01 Prepare for flooding, Ada County officials say

1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island

2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench