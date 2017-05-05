Kuna home catches fire after power line falls

As rain continued to fall into the already flooded Boise River on Friday, trees fell and residents struggled with power outages throughout the night and one Kuna home caught fire.
Around 6:40 p.m., a tree fell onto the roof of a home in the 2900 block of Black Cat Road in Kuna, snagging a power line on the way down. The down power line then caught the home on fire, according to Ada County dispatchers. As of 7:40 p.m., fire crews were still on scene.
A power outage in a neighborhood near Eagle left about 1,700 residents without power Friday evening when a tree fell on a line and broke it. Crews are on scene attempting to restore power, according to an Idaho Power spokeswoman. There were another 618 people without power between Kuna and Meridian due to weather-related issues as well.
The Boise River at the Glenwood Bridge has already reached flows of more than 8,900 cubic feet per second, with a depth of 11.31 feet. A tree in Garden City, near 46th Street, uprooted and collapsed into the river Friday, causing additional flooding, according to the Ada County Highway District.
The National Weather Service has a flood warning in place for Ada and Canyon counties while the Boise River is above flood stage. The NWS warned residents in Garden City’s warehouse district, between 45th and 47th Street, to use caution.
Most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed in Boise, Eagle, Garden City and Ada County has a result of the flooding.
