Payette County folks: If you suffered snow damage, let emergency managers know

The Payette County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents and business owners who have suffered damage to their property during December and January to fill out damage assessment forms.
Download the form, fill it out and email it to payettecountyaid@payettecounty.org or drop it off or mail it to the Payette County Treasurer’s Office, 1130 3rd Ave. N., Room 103 Payette, Idaho 83661. Include photos of the damage. For more information call 208-642-6004.
The county has suffered numerous roof and structure collapses during near-record snowfall. Other damage claims can include the cost of removing snow to prevent damage or collapse.
Gov. Butch Otter Wednesday declared a snow-related disaster in the county, opening up additional state resources to help communities. He made a similar declaration for adjacent Washington County earlier in the week.
