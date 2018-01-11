Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, joins advocates against human trafficking and a handful of other lawmakers at a Statehouse news conference to announce planned legislation.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, joins advocates against human trafficking and a handful of other lawmakers at a Statehouse news conference to announce planned legislation. Betsy Z. Russell The Spokesman-Review
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, joins advocates against human trafficking and a handful of other lawmakers at a Statehouse news conference to announce planned legislation. Betsy Z. Russell The Spokesman-Review

State Politics

Bill would make seeking out a prostitute a felony, in push against human trafficking

By Betsy Z. Russell

The Spokesman-Review

January 11, 2018 04:29 PM

In an effort to combat human trafficking, House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said Thursday he’ll introduce legislation making a first-time offense of soliciting prostitution a felony. Currently, that’s a misdemeanor in Idaho until the third offense.

“There are individuals that are being trafficked here in the Treasure Valley,” Crane said. “Most of these are vulnerable children and women.”

Crane joined with representatives of advocacy groups and law enforcement in a Statehouse news conference to announce the proposed legislation, and also laud Gov. Butch Otter’s recent proclamation of January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Several advocates said the key is to stop the customers of prostitution, to erase the demand that drives sex trafficking.

“You have got to stop the individuals that are trying to procure these services,” Crane said, noting that a national anti-human trafficking organization has given Idaho’s current laws on the topic a “C” grade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mike Maglish, CEO and director of awareness for insideoutcares.org, said sex trafficking is a fast-growing crime worldwide, “and its target is our children.”

“Buyers must be held accountable,” he said.

Crane said he’s also working on a second piece of legislation that would allow prosecution for human trafficking when the trafficker has only a single victim.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

    In his 12th and final annual address to the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Butch Otter called for tax relief, dramatically reshaping how Idaho runs its colleges and universities, and new proposals for delivering health insurance to this state’s residents.

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State
'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim
New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:31

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform

View More Video