Veyo drops its $70M Idaho contract to drive Medicaid clients to their appointments

Transportation company Veyo is pulling out of a much-criticized state contract under which it provided rides to Idahoans on Medicaid. The company chose to end the $70.4 million contract about a year early, according to an announcement Monday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The contract was originally supposed to run three years, with an option to extend up to a total of eight years. Veyo started providing transportation July 1, 2016. The company will stop giving rides March 5.
It was not immediately clear Monday why Veyo was ending the contract. A Veyo spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a call and email from the Statesman.
The company based in San Diego won the contract after bidding against four other companies. It pitched a technology-based operation that many likened to Uber-style rides.
The state and Veyo said the new setup would improve transportation for Idahoans on Medicaid, while giving drivers a chance to make more money than they made under Colorado-based American Medical Response.
But the switch was controversial. It raised complaints from longtime drivers that Veyo wasn’t offering to pay enough, and caretakers of people on Medicaid worried about a lack of drivers with experience transporting patients who might need more time and attention to get to their appointments because of developmental disabilities, for example.
The state received 39 complaints, and three kudos, about Veyo in its first week.
The company’s president in January testified to the Idaho Legislature that it had a complaint rate of about 0.1 percent, “approximately in line with historical rates of complaints.” Transportation providers testified at the same hearing that the company was hurting their businesses or had forced them to close, according to The Spokesman-Review. One woman testified that Veyo drivers weren’t showing up to pick up her clients, the newspaper said.
Idahoans on Medicaid need a lot of transportation. They take about 100,000 trips each month, to medical appointments, therapy and other services covered by Medicaid.
“We will continue to work with Veyo to ensure that Medicaid participants receive safe and reliable transportation services that meet their health needs,” said Matt Wimmer, administrator for the Division of Medicaid, in a news release. “We are confident we will have a new [non-emergency medical transportation] broker in place by the time this contract ends. ... We will ask our new NEMT broker to work closely with the Idaho NEMT provider network in a collaborative and open manner as we work through this transition.”
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
