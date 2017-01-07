State Politics

January 7, 2017 10:25 AM

Idaho Gov. Otter: Nothing new from Trump transition about possible administration job

Statesman Staff

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter told reporters at a briefing Friday that he would “dearly love” an appointment in Donald Trump’s administration, but that he’d had no recent contact with the transition.

Otter is interested in being secretary of agriculture, among other posts.

Otter said he likes and respects Sonny Perdue, the former governor of Georgia, said to be Trump’s choice for agriculture. There’s been no official announcement.

The Idaho governor said his interest in working for Trump does not mean he lacks interest in his job or that he is a lame duck. He said the content of his Monday speech will demonstrate that. Said Otter: “I still want to be governor.”

