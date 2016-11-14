Guess who wants to talk about changing Idaho’s marijuana laws? It’s not just NORML

Idaho Freedom Foundation Executive Director Wayne Hoffman wrote Monday that Idaho lawmakers should revisit the state’s marijuana laws.
Hoffman’s column comes days after Nevada voters agreed to authorize the possession and sale of recreational marijuana, with the new law taking effect January 1. Montana also expanded its medical marijuana law Tuesday.
Already Oregon and Washington voters legalized the possession and sale of cannabis products for medicinal and recreational purposes. California voters did the same Tuesday. Wyoming and Utah allow a legal non-mind altering cannabis extract for medicinal reasons. Even British Columbia allows medical marijuana.
We must ask whether cannabis crimes are worth requiring working men and women to give up their day jobs and sources of income to sit on a jury that will deliberate on a punishment where only the drug user was impacted and where, in many instances, the user is arguably helped through marijuana use. Wayne Hoffman, Idaho Freedom Foundation Executive Director.
“We need to ask whether the prohibition against marijuana is worth the cost,” Hoffman said. “The main issue has to do with Idahoans making their own medical choices, and those choices being criminalized.”
He also said lawmakers should ask whether both non-hallucinogenic and hallucinogenic marijuana should continue to be treated the same, from a legal perspective, and wherein small amounts of any part of a cannabis plant should be a crime with a potential one year sentence and a $1,000 fine.”
The Idaho Freedom Foundation calls itself a conservative think tank, but it also spends a lot of time working on issues in the Idaho Legislature, opposing the state health exchanges and Medicaid expansion and promoting transfer of public lands to the state.
