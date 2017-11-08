Bob Henry, left, and Debbie Kling
Bob Henry, left, and Debbie Kling
Bob Henry, left, and Debbie Kling

Elections

Nampa has a new mayor as Debbie Kling unseats Bob Henry

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

November 08, 2017 12:07 AM

Debbie Kling beat incumbent Nampa Mayor Bob Henry handily in Tuesday’s election, taking home more than 50 percent of the vote in a three-way election.

Kling, the president and CEO of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, pledged to renew trust and transparency in city government. She said she would convene business leaders and other residents to develop five-year plans to revitalize Downtown Nampa and boost the city’s economy.

The first job, though, is to get to know city staffers, Kling said late Tuesday night after results were final.

“I’ve already visited with a number of the staff letting them know not to worry about their jobs,” she said.

Kling said she’s worried about poverty in Nampa and high property tax rates. The key to addressing that is to encourage economic growth, especially through bringing in new businesses. To land those businesses, Kling said, Nampa needs a vibrant downtown and good infrastructure.

“It all kind of goes hand-in-hand,” she said. “Making sure that we have good streets. If you’re recruiting companies and they’re driving on horrible streets, and then they go into a downtown that isn’t vibrant, they’re less likely to want to move their business to Nampa.”

Henry touted his administration’s commitment to transparency. During his tenure, he said, the city came up with innovative ways to pay for big-ticket items for police and fire.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics

    Why is everyone always talking about 'campaign finance?’ Do political donations actually matter? Washington bureau political editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma and political correspondent David Lightman explain in this 2015 video why those donations might go further in Congress and why citizens don't know where all the money comes from.

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics 2:59

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics
Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor 2:56

Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor
Pence: The American people have elected their new champion 2:22

Pence: The American people have elected their new champion

View More Video