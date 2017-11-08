Nampa has a new mayor as Debbie Kling unseats Bob Henry

Debbie Kling beat incumbent Nampa Mayor Bob Henry handily in Tuesday’s election, taking home more than 50 percent of the vote in a three-way election.

Kling, the president and CEO of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, pledged to renew trust and transparency in city government. She said she would convene business leaders and other residents to develop five-year plans to revitalize Downtown Nampa and boost the city’s economy.

The first job, though, is to get to know city staffers, Kling said late Tuesday night after results were final.

“I’ve already visited with a number of the staff letting them know not to worry about their jobs,” she said.

Kling said she’s worried about poverty in Nampa and high property tax rates. The key to addressing that is to encourage economic growth, especially through bringing in new businesses. To land those businesses, Kling said, Nampa needs a vibrant downtown and good infrastructure.

“It all kind of goes hand-in-hand,” she said. “Making sure that we have good streets. If you’re recruiting companies and they’re driving on horrible streets, and then they go into a downtown that isn’t vibrant, they’re less likely to want to move their business to Nampa.”

Henry touted his administration’s commitment to transparency. During his tenure, he said, the city came up with innovative ways to pay for big-ticket items for police and fire.