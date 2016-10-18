Sen. Risch says voting for Trump is ‘distasteful,’ but he’ll do it anyway

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch said Tuesday that he will vote for Donald Trump for president, even though he said he’s “disgusted by the vulgar and indefensible revelations relating to the Republican nominee’s character.”
“Not withstanding that disgust, Hillary Clinton cannot be allowed to become President,” Risch said in a statement. “Her several Supreme Court appointments will jolt America shockingly to the left. No third party candidate can defeat her. Without any options other than to abandon America to the left or vote for the Republican nominee, as distasteful as that may be, I will not abandon my country. I will cast my vote for the Republican nominee.”
Without any options other than to abandon America to the left or vote for the Republican nominee, as distasteful as that may be, I will not abandon my country. I will cast my vote for the Republican nominee. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch
Risch, who originally backed Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential bid, is the last of the four Republicans in Idaho’s congressional delegation to weigh in on Trump since Oct. 7, when the Washington Post released a 2005 video that showed Trump boasting about kissing and groping women.
On the day after the release of the video, Sen. Mike Crapo became one of the first members of his party to distance himself from Trump, calling his remarks “disrespectful, profane and demeaning” and that he should end his presidential bid.
While Crapo said then that he was no longer endorsing Trump’s candidacy, he said during a debate on Friday that he had not yet ruled out voting for Trump himself.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Crapo said in a debate on Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Reports.”
Rep. Mike Simpson never endorsed Trump. He told the Idaho Statesman editorial board on Friday that “somebody’s got to stand up for civility and decency and say enough is enough.”
Rep. Raul Labrador called Trump’s remarks about women “indefensible” but said he’s still a better choice than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
“Despite his many flaws, Donald Trump represents the best chance to change the way Washington works,” Labrador said.
Rob Hotakainen: 202-383-6154, @HotakainenRob
Comments