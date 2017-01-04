Secret ethics vote opposed by Idaho Republican Reps. Labrador and Simpson

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise Pause

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:03 Boise State's win over Colorado State "creates belief."