Toddler got high on pot-infused mac and cheese. Laughing mom put her in a cold pool, Arizona police say

Alaina Limpert told police that she didn’t intend for her 21-month-old daughter to eat marijuana-infused mac and cheese on Tuesday.
Instead, the 25-year-old from Tempe, Arizona, said she made the meal with cannabutter — butter that is laced with THC, the active ingredient in weed that gives someone that “high” feeling — as a treat for her husband, according to KETV7. Limpert wasn’t aware her daughter ate the mac and cheese, she told police, until the toddler started to show symptoms of being high.
When that happened, “neither parent took the child to immediate emergency care,” according to a police reported obtained by AZFamily. Instead, police allege that Limpert “laughed” when her daughter got high and then put the toddler in a cold pool in the backyard to “shock” her.
Someone who said they witnessed the incident called the Arizona Department of Child Safety, according to WCPO. Police arrested Limpert at her home on Thursday for child abuse, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana, among other charges.
At Limpert’s home, police say they found a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, a bag of marijuana and “three large tubs of THC butter” in her fridge, according to the Phoenix New Times. There were also two marijuana grow tents in the garage with about 20 plants, police say, and bongs, hash oil and pipes elsewhere in the house.
A live-in nanny at the house also told cops that she would go into the garage to water the marijuana plants there, the Phoenix New Times wrote. On her Facebook, Limpert says she does “online marketing for the cannabis community” as the CEO of a company named Marijuana Demographic.
Officials from the DCS took all three of Limpert’s children, KETV reported. The toddler’s blood tested positive for THC at a hospital.
Her next court appearance is set for April 19.
In an interview with “Today,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency room physician at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital, said that marijuana edibles can be “extremely dangerous” if children mistake them for a snack.
“When young children get a hold of these products, they can have severe reactions, including nausea, vomiting, disorientation, anxiety-like reactions,” he said, “and even psychotic reactions that can make them do things they wouldn’t normally do.”
In France, there has also been a 133 percent increase in children who have visited the emergency room after accidentally eating marijuana over a period of 11 years, according to a study published last year in the journal Pediatrics.
In the U.S., five students at an Arizona charter school ages 10 and 11 were treated by firefighters after they accidentally consumed pot edibles and fell ill in January, according to ABC15. And in January, four fifth-graders at the Albuquerque School of Excellence in New Mexico unknowingly ate weed candies from one of the students’ grandfather.
“I felt like the room was going to flip to the side,” one 9-year-old told KRQE.
