President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

By Scott Berson

March 13, 2018 07:08 AM

President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday morning that he had ousted Rex Tillerson from his position as Secretary of State.

CIA director Mike Pompeo will replace him.

The move comes after months of simmering tension between the two men, and after repeated assurances from Tillerson that he did not expect to be fired.

Pause
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN

The two men clashed multiple times in Tillerson’s tenure, sometimes directly contradicting each other. The President reportedly found the former Exxon Mobile executive’s thinking too “establishment,” Axios reported in August.

“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time ... we got along quite well but we disagreed on things,” President Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. "We were not really thinking the same ... with Mike, we have a very similar thought process."

Apart from his friction with the president, Tillerson was plagued by turnover of senior diplomats at the department amid accusations that he was downgrading the role of diplomacy in U.S. policy, a narrative he denied

Mike Pompeo, the director of the CIA, began having his name floated as Tillerson’s inevitable replacement in November of 2017. He will need to be Congressional approval to take the new role. Replacing Pompeo at the CIA will be Gina Haspel, the deputy director of the agency, reported the Washington Post, who will also require Congressional approval.

Pompeo, a Harvard grad and Army veteran, was nominated by Trump to the post of CIA director in November 2016 and confirmed the following January by a 66-32 vote in the U.S. Senate.

In a statement to the Washington Post, President Trump praised both intelligence leaders, saying both had worked together and developed a “great mutual respect.” Trump also thanked Tillerson, saying “A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well,” according to the Washington Post.

In their own statements, Haspel and Pompeo both expressed their gratitude to the President and their excitement in taking on their new roles.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave his first public address in Wichita on Monday at Botanica since being named to head the CIA. (Nov. 6, 2017) McClatchy

Pause
