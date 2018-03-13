President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday morning that he had ousted Rex Tillerson from his position as Secretary of State.
CIA director Mike Pompeo will replace him.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
The move comes after months of simmering tension between the two men, and after repeated assurances from Tillerson that he did not expect to be fired.
The two men clashed multiple times in Tillerson’s tenure, sometimes directly contradicting each other. The President reportedly found the former Exxon Mobile executive’s thinking too “establishment,” Axios reported in August.
“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time ... we got along quite well but we disagreed on things,” President Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. "We were not really thinking the same ... with Mike, we have a very similar thought process."
Apart from his friction with the president, Tillerson was plagued by turnover of senior diplomats at the department amid accusations that he was downgrading the role of diplomacy in U.S. policy, a narrative he denied
Mike Pompeo, the director of the CIA, began having his name floated as Tillerson’s inevitable replacement in November of 2017. He will need to be Congressional approval to take the new role. Replacing Pompeo at the CIA will be Gina Haspel, the deputy director of the agency, reported the Washington Post, who will also require Congressional approval.
Pompeo, a Harvard grad and Army veteran, was nominated by Trump to the post of CIA director in November 2016 and confirmed the following January by a 66-32 vote in the U.S. Senate.
In a statement to the Washington Post, President Trump praised both intelligence leaders, saying both had worked together and developed a “great mutual respect.” Trump also thanked Tillerson, saying “A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well,” according to the Washington Post.
In their own statements, Haspel and Pompeo both expressed their gratitude to the President and their excitement in taking on their new roles.
