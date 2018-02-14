At least 20 injured in reported shooting incident at Stoneman Douglas High in Broward

More than 20 people have been injured and at least one person killed after someone opened fire Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in North Broward.
Margate Fire Chief Dan Booker told the Miami Herald that his department is responding to a mass casualty incident at the high school. He confirmed at least one fatality, although he could not confirm how many have been injured or killed.
Exactly what happened at the high school remains unclear, but the shooting has already captured the attention of the Oval Office.
“The President has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said. “We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”
Never miss a local story.
Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt— Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene. The Coral Springs Police Department urged teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them. The sheriff’s office said at 3 p.m. that the shooter is still at large.
Staff and students at the high school heard what sounded like gunfire close to dismissal today, the Broward County school district said in a statement. The school was immediately locked down. Law enforcement and the district's Special Investigative Unit are on site.
Shortly after 3 p.m., helicopter footage from Channel 7 showed a stream of students fleeing the east side of the school. The evacuation started under the direction of police officers, and the students were guided to nearby parking lots by officers as well.
The guided evacuation continued from other doors, with some students leaving with hands above their heads.
This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available. Miami Herald reporters Douglas Hanks, David Smiley and Martin Vassolo contributed to this report. Washington correspondent Alex Daugherty contributed as well.
Here’s a look at some of the police on the scene. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/IHhVWYXtRn— Jorge K Gonzalez (@jorgekgonzalez) February 14, 2018
Comments