A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich The New York Times
A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich The New York Times

National

Senate passes deal to end government shutdown

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 22, 2018 10:30 AM

The U.S. Senate has passed a deal to end the shutdown of the federal government, now in its third day.

The Senate voted 81-18 Monday to invoke cloture to end a filibuster over a short-term funding bill to reopen the federal government, which had shut down at midnight Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the proposal, which would provide full funding through Feb. 8, saying “we need to move forward.” The proposal includes a commitment to take up immigration issues, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy before the new Feb. 8 deadline.

“This immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said. “And it would be my strong preference for the senate to consider a proposal that can actually be signed into law.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democrats said they had reached a deal with Republicans to reopen the government and proceed with debate on immigration.

“While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it is a path forward. It is a good solution, and I will vote for it,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer blamed the shutdown on President Donald Trump, who he said refused to negotiate in good faith with Democrats on immigration. “Despite all of our entreaties, the president was obstinate,” he said.

“In a few hours, the government will reopen,” Schumer said. “We have a lot to do.”

The vote had been scheduled for 1 a.m. Monday but was pushed back to noon ET after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats initially appeared to stall Sunday night.

Democrats had filibustered a short-term spending bill in the Senate during negotiations with the White House and Republicans over children’s health care and immigration. Without funding, much of the federal government shut down Saturday at midnight.

More Videos

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

Pause
Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl 1:03

Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' 5:15

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.'

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 0:32

St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 2:40

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success

Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.

  • What happens when the government shuts down?

    The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

What happens when the government shuts down?

The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

Pause
Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl 1:03

Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' 5:15

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.'

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 0:32

St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 2:40

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success

Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.

  • Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

    Dashcam footage from a bus captured footage of a car flying off the median and into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, Calif.

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

View More Video