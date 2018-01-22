Senate passes deal to end government shutdown

1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? Pause

0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

1:03 Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

5:15 Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.'

2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients

2:40 Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success