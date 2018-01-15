Zillow names the 10 hottest housing markets in the US for 2018

More Videos 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Pause 2:21 Ely Portillo explains the house flipping comeback 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:33 Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 2:33 When home associations go bad 2:06 Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com