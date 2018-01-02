The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland Pause 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 3:33 Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 2:05 Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com