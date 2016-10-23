Donald Trump earns first major newspaper endorsement in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has become the first major newspaper to endorse Donald Trump in an editorial published online Saturday evening.
The newspaper's endorsement points out Trump's "corporate sensibility," tax plan and likely Supreme Court picks as major motivators for its endorsement. The article also says the Republican nominee "would be wise to discover the power of humility," and claims Trump would not be as disastrous as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"Make no mistake, a Hillary Clinton administration would indulge the worst instincts of the authoritarian left and continue to swell the bloated regulatory state while running the nation deeper into the red in pursuit of 'free' college and health care," the Review-Journal's editorial board wrote.
To some, the endorsement may come as no surprise. The Review-Journal was purchased in 2015 by longtime Republican and Trump supporter Sheldon Adelson.
Clinton has earned the endorsement of dozens of major newspapers' editorial boards, including the Idaho Statesman's — a decision that was also not without its critics.
